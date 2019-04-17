You are here

Top CEO Conference & Awards wraps up in Bahrain

The prime panel discussion brought together five CEOs who explored methods to create future-proof strategies in a tough geopolitical and economic climate.
Updated 17 April 2019
Arab News
The Top CEO Conference & Awards 2019, organized by TRENDS magazine — Mediaquest and international business school INSEAD, has concluded at the Al-Areen Palace and Spa in Bahrain. The event, held on Thursday, included seven key panel discussions under the theme “Growth in a Volatile Future” as well as the Top CEO Awards 2019 ceremony, which recognized the region’s most successful and trendsetting CEOs from more than 700 companies listed on GCC stock exchanges.

Top business leaders and more than 30 speakers from across the GCC shed light on the Middle East’s dynamic but volatile region and the burning issues facing the corporate world today. This year’s theme focused on a score of relevant issues, such as oil price fluctuations, tech disruptions, armed and political schisms that pose new risks, and opportunities. Speakers such as renowned economist Professor Nouriel Roubini provided growth solutions and road maps for businesses in the GCC region.

Alexandre Hawari, CEO of Mediaquest, said: “In its fifth edition, the Top CEO Conference & Awards fully encapsulated the theme of ‘Growth in a Volatile Future’ by acknowledging and exploring the growth transformation that the region is undergoing through digitalization and the fourth industrial revolution amid geopolitical tensions, looming trade wars and a rapidly evolving business environment. Building on the huge success of the previous years, the Top CEO Awards 2019 recognized CEOs and companies who have raised the bar by navigating challenges, implementing new strategies, and have demonstrated unquestionable growth, profitability and excellence in corporate governance.”

The conference kicked off with an opening keynote from Jassim Al-Seddiqi, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Financial Group and chairman of GFH Financial Group, who delved into the potential of transforming the region into a fintech hub and the importance of jumping on the digital bandwagon. 

The prime panel discussion on the “Future of Growth Amid Volatility” brought together five CEOs who explored methods to create future-proof strategies that can not only tackle challenges but also boost growth in a tough geopolitical and economic climate. 

Hisham Al-Rayes, CEO and board member of the GFH Financial Group, said: “Investing in the future in areas such as fintech, education and technology, the foundations for strong, enduring knowledge-based economies, is a priority for the group and the governments of the region in which we invest.”

“The Blockchain Opportunity” and “The Human Factor and Tech Innovation” panels brought together industry experts from Facebook, the Bahrain FinTech Bay and King Abdul Aziz University. 

“The Future of Women’s Business Leadership” panel discussed positive strides taken by GCC governments and businesses in leveling the playing field for women professionals.

Salon des Grandes Complications opens in Riyadh

Updated 17 April 2019
Arab News
Prince Faisal bin Saad bin Saud bin Mohammed inaugurated the fine watchmaking exhibition Salon des Grandes Complications in Riyadh on April 15. The annual event, which is open to public, is being held once again at Al-Faisaliah Hotel and runs through Thursday.

Designed to celebrate watch culture in the Middle East, the exhibition offers the watchmaking community in Saudi Arabia an exceptional setting in which to enjoy new timepieces and groundbreaking technologies. A new addition to this year’s event, the “Arabian Connoisseurs Majlis” is a gathering place for collectors and brand representatives to convene, converse and enjoy informative talks on a variety of watchmaking subjects. 

Taking place for the third time in Riyadh, the event underlines the importance of Saudi Arabia to watchmakers. 

“The Middle East in general, and Saudi Arabia in particular, have undoubtedly become an area of the world where recognition and appreciation for Swiss high-end watchmaking tradition have become an established reality,” said Teresa Garin Ruiz de Mendarozqueta, general manager, Middle East and India, Ulysse Nardin.

“In a world where the pace of high-tech advances is hard to keep up with, the exquisite beauty and precision of a hand-made watch movement is a value to hold on to, and the increasing number of watch connoisseurs in this region is testament to it,” de Mendarozqueta added.

In addition to 12 participating Maisons from around the world, four leading Saudi watch and jewelry retailers are also participating in the event.

Dive theme highlights include the Bell & Ross BR 03-92 Diver Green Bronze, which taps into the strong khaki and bronze trend, Breitling’s retro-inspired Superocean Héritage II Automatic 44 and Ulysse Nardin’s contemporary classic Diver 42mm.

“Great Escapements” is another key theme, ranging from the futuristic high-speed oscillator technology of the Zenith Defy Inventor, to the more traditional Blancpain Villeret Tourbillon 12 Jours with its exceptionally long power reserve. 

The event is taking place alongside the 10th annual Jewellery Salon 2019, a well-established jewelry exhibition in the Kingdom. 

Both events are being held in partnership with Bentley Motors and with the support of the Embassy of Switzerland in Saudi Arabia.

