﻿

Samsung Galaxy Fold gets UAE royal seal of approval ahead of April 26 launch

Updated 17 April 2019
Arab News
LONDON: Samsung said it would launch a smartphone with a folding screen this year, and the question on everyone's lips was whether or not it was something the market really needed.

All of that was shattered when the Korean electronics giant gave media a hands-on preview of its Galaxy Fold ahead of the release in the US on April 26.

The first impressions seemed to be that a folding screen in some circumstances might be a useful innovation, but the $2,000 price tag might put some people off. The Galaxy Fold is set for release in the U.S. on April 26, priced at $1,980. It goes on sale in some European markets on May 3.

But if Samsung wants to crack the Middle East market, the firm could not have done much better than giving a device to the Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum for review.

The self-professed Apple user was given a Fold to test, and he took to his Instagram channel to share his thoughts.

Sheikh Hamdan shared three images in his Stories with his 7.8 million followers, offering a peek at the Fold, and the tech-savvy royal thanked Samsung for giving him a chance to test it early.

The crown prince is no stranger to technology, often sharing his adventures through GoPro footage as well as being one of the first to show off the iPhone X in 2017.

Topics: technology media Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

Egypt and Liverpool star Mohamed Salah included in Time’s 2019 influential people list

Updated 17 April 2019
Arab News
  • The star footballer was listed within the “Titans” section of the list
  • Salah is joined by fellow Arab and Muslim celebrities such as Rami Malek and Mahershala Ali
LONDON: Liverpool and Egypt striker Mohamed Salah has been named in Time magazine’s 100 most influential people of 2019.
The star footballer was listed within the “Titans” section of the list — which includes a record 48 women — and was championed by British comedian and US TV host John Oliver.
Oliver said of the Egyptian: “Mohamed Salah is a better human being than he is a football player. And he’s one of the best football players in the world.
“Mo is an iconic figure for Egyptians, Scousers and Muslims the world over, and yet he always comes across as a humble, thoughtful, funny man who isn’t taking any of this too seriously.”
Also in the “Titans” section were fellow sport stars LeBron James and Tiger Woods. The darling of women’s tennis Naomi Osaka was also in the list.
Salah is joined by fellow Arab and Muslim celebrities such as Rami Malek and Mahershala Ali, as well as Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.
Various world leaders have been named in 2019’s list — including US President Donald Trump, China’s Xi Jinping, Pope Francis, Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan, New Zealand’s PM Jacinda Ardern, as well as the prime ministers of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu and Ethiopia Abiy Ahmed.
Time Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal wrote of the list: “We all have teachers, some we know intimately, others who inspire from the page or the screen. This holds true even for the most accomplished people on earth.
“Our annual Time 100 issue is filled with tributes from teachers to students; in many cases, the surprise is who is playing which role today.”

Topics: media Time Magazine Mohamed Salah football soccer Egypt Middle East

