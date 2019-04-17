You are here

Indian refiners turn to OPEC to make up Iran oil gap

The Oil and Natural Gas Corp. station on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India. All four Indian state-owned refiners that buy Iranian oil are confident of securing additional barrels from other producers. (Reuters)
NEW DELHI: Indian refiners are increasing their planned purchases from OPEC nations, Mexico and the US to make up for any loss of Iranian oil if the US enforces sanctions more harshly from next month, sources and company officials said.
All four Indian state-owned refiners that buy Iranian oil are confident of securing additional barrels from other producers, company officials told Reuters.
The state refiners have not yet placed orders for Iranian oil for May, when the current waiver expires, pending clarity from the US.
India’s Bharat Petroleum Corp. (BPCL) and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL) have tapped Iraq to make up for Iranian oil, while Indian Oil Corp. (IOC) has signed its first annual contract with US suppliers and raised supplies from Mexico.
“There will be no supply constraints. The supply can come from both OPEC and non-OPEC nations like the US,” said M. K. Surana, chairman of Hindustan Petroleum Corp, which purchased up to 1.5 million tons per year of Iranian crude in 2018/19.
OPEC and other producers including Russia have gradually tightened supply through 2019 to reduce a global glut. OPEC and its partners may not renew the curbs when they expire after June because of the risk of over-tightening the market.
IOC, India’s top refiner and Iran’s biggest Indian client, will cut Iranian oil imports to 6 million tons, or about 120,000 barrels per day, in the 2019/20 period from 9 million in 2018/19, and has raised the optional volumes it can buy from other producers to 2 million tons, a company official said.
“Our optional quantities under term deals are higher than last year. We have optional contracts with Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and other suppliers ... They will supply more if we want,” the official said, adding his firm would also buy more US oil if required.
IOC also hopes to buy 1.5 million tons of Mexican oil in 2019, compared with 1 million tons last year, the source said.
Officials from state-owned National Iranian Oil did not immediately reply to requests for comment on the Indian refiners’ plans to purchase less Iranian crude.
Refinery officials said that their 2019/20 crude import strategy was not contingent on Iranian oil, and was more flexible than in previous years.
“We don’t have a watertight plan for the year, we have optional quantities so that it is possible to find replacement if any country goes out for any reason,” said an MRPL official.
During previous sanctions against Iran, Saudi Arabia and Iraq raised supplies to India to grow market share in the country, the world’s third-biggest oil consumer and importer.
Last year, MRPL signed its first annual deal with Iraq to buy 1.5 million tons of Basra oil in 2019.

India’s Jet Airways suspends all operations

MUMBAI: India’s debt-stricken Jet Airways grounded all of its operations Wednesday after failing to secure emergency funding from lenders, the carrier said in a statement.
“Jet Airways is compelled to cancel all its international and domestic flights. The last flight will operate today,” it said, adding that the decision would take “immediate effect.”
Jet had asked a consortium of lenders led by the State Bank of India to urgently provide four billion rupees ($57.5 million) but said that this had not been forthcoming.
“This has been a very difficult decision but without interim funding, the airline is simply unable to conduct flight operations in a manner that delivers to the very reasonable expectations of its guests, employees, partners and service providers,” it added.
The airline was once India’s second-biggest by market share but is on the brink of collapse with debts of more than $1 billion.
Jet was operating just five planes on Wednesday because it could not pay its bills, down from a fleet of more than 120 at its peak.
The carrier has canceled hundreds of flights in recent weeks, stranding thousands of passengers.
It has repeatedly defaulted on loans and failed to pay staff in recent months.
The consortium took control of Jet in March, pledging to give $218 million in “immediate funding support” as part of a debt resolution plan.
But they have failed to release most of the money and the banks also failed to agree after a meeting of several hours on Monday on how to proceed.
The SBI-led consortium is looking for a buyer for Jet and a deadline passed on Friday for prospective bidders to express an interest in acquiring a 75 percent stake in the carrier.
The SBI is yet to announce a shortlist of prospective bidders but Indian media said four were in the running including Etihad Airways, which already owns a 24 percent stake.
“Jet Airways will now await the bid finalization process by SBI and the consortium of Indian Lenders,” the airline said, adding that it hoped to resume services “as soon as possible.”
Bad investments, competition from several low-cost carriers, high oil prices and a weak rupee have led to Jet’s current financial predicament, analysts say.
A collapse of Jet, and the loss of more than 20,000 jobs, would deal a blow to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pro-business reputation as he seeks a second term in ongoing national elections.

