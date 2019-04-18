Saudi Arabia launches training program to build skills in exports sector

JEDDAH: The Saudi Exports Development Authority (SEDA) has launched the first phase of its export certification support program in cooperation with the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Academy to enhance knowledge and skills, and develop human capabilities in the exports sector.

The program offers 250 training scholarships from SEDA to employees of 112 national enterprises, which are either currently exporting or aspiring to export in a variety of sectors. Through this program, the staff of these companies will be able to obtain the specialized export-import certificate.

Delivered through an e-learning platform, the certificate program offers professional development to the participants through five courses, preparing them for a competency examination to make them eligible for the certificate. Candidates are examined to demonstrate professional competencies in international trade and topics related to international business, contracts, financing options and logistics.

The certification comes in response to the growing needs of local enterprises to build the capabilities of their employees. It reflects the efforts of SEDA to equip the enterprises in the Kingdom with export skills and knowledge and enhance their competencies in international markets.

The certification holds considerable significance for the Kingdom, as development of competencies in the areas of management, international marketing, supply chain, and trade finance is crucial for Saudi enterprises looking to expand internationally.

SEDA employs its capabilities to improve efficiencies in the sector by enhancing the export environment, building export capabilities and promoting exporters and their products.

It creates export opportunities and increases the competitiveness of Saudi businesses to help them access international markets.

The efforts of SEDA are guided by the Saudi Vision 2030 and based on the aspirations of the Kingdom’s leadership to diversify the revenue sources of the national economy.