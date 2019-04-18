You are here

Saudi Arabia launches training program to build skills in exports sector

The Saudi Exports Development Authority is preparing its local work force for the country's growing non-oil export industry. (Screen grab from a SEDA video)
  • The program offers 250 training scholarships from SEDA to employees of 112 national enterprises
JEDDAH: The Saudi Exports Development Authority (SEDA) has launched the first phase of its export certification support program in cooperation with the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Academy to enhance knowledge and skills, and develop human capabilities in the exports sector.

The program offers 250 training scholarships from SEDA to employees of 112 national enterprises, which are either currently exporting or aspiring to export in a variety of sectors. Through this program, the staff of these companies will be able to obtain the specialized export-import certificate.

Delivered through an e-learning platform, the certificate program offers professional development to the participants through five courses, preparing them for a competency examination to make them eligible for the certificate. Candidates are examined to demonstrate professional competencies in international trade and topics related to international business, contracts, financing options and logistics.

The certification comes in response to the growing needs of local enterprises to build the capabilities of their employees. It reflects the efforts of SEDA to equip the enterprises in the Kingdom with export skills and knowledge and enhance their competencies in international markets.

The certification holds considerable significance for the Kingdom, as development of competencies in the areas of management, international marketing, supply chain, and trade finance is crucial for Saudi enterprises looking to expand internationally.

SEDA employs its capabilities to improve efficiencies in the sector by enhancing the export environment, building export capabilities and promoting exporters and their products.

It creates export opportunities and increases the competitiveness of Saudi businesses to help them access international markets.

The efforts of SEDA are guided by the Saudi Vision 2030 and based on the aspirations of the Kingdom’s leadership to diversify the revenue sources of the national economy.

Second ‘Tamheer’ forum held in Riyadh to help people find jobs

RIYADH: The Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF) held its second “Tamheer” forum at its headquarters in Riyadh on Wednesday, offering workshops and schemes to help unemployed people find work via the Tamheer Training Program.
The forum brought together jobseekers, teachers, administrators and recruitment consultants to give professional guidance to people on education opportunities within the program.
Available positions and apprenticeship schemes at a number of firms and public sector organizations were also advertised, with jobseekers given the chance to submit applications on the premises.
The forum provides university graduates from more theoretical backgrounds with the necessary skills and expertise required to enter more practical jobs in the labor market. The associated training program adds additional work experiences and training opportunities on a weekly basis.
Training periods range from 3 to 6 months for roles at government institutions and in the private sector.
You can register for the Tamheer Training Program and find details of the next forum by visiting the HRDF website, hrdf.org.sa

