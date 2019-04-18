You are here

Saudi Arabia reaffirms sustainable development commitment

Saudi Assistant Minister for International Financial Affairs Abdul Aziz Al-Rasheed speaks at the Fourth Forum on Financing for Development in New York. (Twitter photo)
Updated 18 April 2019
SPA
Saudi Arabia reaffirms sustainable development commitment

  • The Saudi Fund for Development has provided 688 loans to finance 656 projects across the developing world
Updated 18 April 2019
SPA
NEW YORK: Saudi Arabia has reaffirmed its support for the UN’s Addis Ababa Action Agenda for sustainable development, at the UN Economic and Social Council’s Forum on Financing for Development in New York.

The country’s assistant minister for international financial affairs, Abdul Aziz Al-Rasheed, stressed the importance of collective action to reduce the gap between developed and developing countries across various fields, focusing specifically on energy and infrastructure, and stated that the Kingdom remained a major international development donor, and was committed to increasing its role in the future.

The Saudi government is thought to have provided in excess of $116 billion to 95 developing countries since the agenda was agreed at a summit in the Ethiopian capital in 2015.

Al-Rasheed said: “The Saudi Fund for Development is considered one of the most important channels of foreign aid,” adding that it was responsible for 688 loans to finance 656 projects across the developing world, in transport, communications, social infrastructure, agriculture, energy, industry and mining.

He indicated that the Kingdom would also continue to play its role in stabilizing international energy markets, as part of the Saudi Vision 2030 program to move away from fossil fuel toward a more sustainable and diverse local, and by extension, global economy, sharing its technological advances with other nations.

Bringing sustainability, he said, was crucial for developing economies less able to rely on natural resources, and that it was the Kingdom’s duty to continue the important work of enhancing access to clean energy for the world’s least developed communities.

 

 

 

Second 'Tamheer' forum held in Riyadh to help people find jobs

Updated 18 April 2019
SPA
Second ‘Tamheer’ forum held in Riyadh to help people find jobs

Updated 18 April 2019
SPA
RIYADH: The Saudi Human Resources Development Fund (HRDF) held its second “Tamheer” forum at its headquarters in Riyadh on Wednesday, offering workshops and schemes to help unemployed people find work via the Tamheer Training Program.
The forum brought together jobseekers, teachers, administrators and recruitment consultants to give professional guidance to people on education opportunities within the program.
Available positions and apprenticeship schemes at a number of firms and public sector organizations were also advertised, with jobseekers given the chance to submit applications on the premises.
The forum provides university graduates from more theoretical backgrounds with the necessary skills and expertise required to enter more practical jobs in the labor market. The associated training program adds additional work experiences and training opportunities on a weekly basis.
Training periods range from 3 to 6 months for roles at government institutions and in the private sector.
You can register for the Tamheer Training Program and find details of the next forum by visiting the HRDF website, hrdf.org.sa

