Why ‘Black Panther’ was the perfect first choice to revive Saudi cinema

T’Challa, aka the Black Panther, played by Chadwick Boseman in the Marvel box-office hit. (Marvel)
Updated 18 April 2019
ONE CARLO DIAZ
0

DUBAI: “Black Panther,” with its ensemble of African-American actors and its unapologetic social commentary on racial politics, was a welcome signal of change in Hollywood.

Released in January last year, the Marvel movie was a breath of fresh air in an industry lacking in diversity. But it was more than that for Saudi Arabia.

After remaining dark for 35 years, commercial cinemas reopened in the Kingdom on April 18, 2018, with an invite-only screening of “Black Panther” at a cinema in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District.

Hundreds of VIP guests, including government officials and celebrities — men and women mixed — flocked to the venue to be part of the historic moment, one that was part of a series of major policy changes led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. 

It made sense for “Black Panther” to signify this cultural renaissance, as the film itself was lauded for its own social relevance.

In the movie, African Prince-turned-King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) returns to rule in the fictional African nation of Wakanda, a technologically advanced country that is isolated from the rest of the world.

Doubling as the crime-fighting hero Black Panther, King T’Challa also has to defend his country from the evil intentions of his cousin Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), who wants to dethrone him.

Critics have praised the film’s bold navigation of a racially charged narrative arc, where the major driving force of the main antagonist was to launch a global uprising against the oppression of African people. 

Aside from the film’s highlight on the plight of people of color, there is also the fact that it treated its female characters the same way it did their male counterparts, giving their warrior roles much-needed depth.

These roles were given life by Lupita Nyong’o (Oscar winner for “12 Years a Slave”) and Danai Gurira (“The Walking Dead”).

Director Ryan Coogler successfully managed to inject all these provocative ideas in “Black Panther” while preserving its entertainment value as a superhero movie. 

All the commendations were not just talk — “Black Panther” became an awards-season darling, also making history as one of the most critically acclaimed movies in its genre.

It was nominated for a Best Picture Oscar at the 91st Academy Awards this year, the first superhero film to get such a nod.

One of the most nominated films that night, it took home three Oscar trophies out of seven: Best Original Music Score, Best Costume Design and Best Production Design, all of which represented historical feats.

It became the first Marvel film ever to win an Oscar. Ruth E. Carter and Hannah Beachler, who won for Best Costume Design and Best Production Design respectively, became the first African-American winners in their categories.

“Black Panther” raked in more than $1.3 billion at the global box office, making it the third-highest-grossing film of all time. 

Its critical, commercial and cultural milestones made it the perfect film to revive the Saudi cinema scene.

 
 

Samsung receives reports of Galaxy Fold screen problems, says to investigate

Updated 18 April 2019
Reuters
0

NEW YORK/SEOUL: South Korea’s Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. said it has received “a few” reports of damage to the main display of samples of its upcoming foldable smartphone and that it will investigate.
Some tech reviewers of the Galaxy Fold, a splashy $1,980 phone that opens into a tablet and that goes on sale in the United States on April 26, said the phone malfunctioned after only a day or two of use.
“We will thoroughly inspect these units in person to determine the cause of the matter,” Samsung said in a statement, noting that a limited number of early Galaxy Fold samples were provided to media for review.
The problem seems to be related to the unit’s screen either cracking or flickering, according to Twitter posts by technology journalists from Bloomberg, The Verge and CNBC who received the phone this week for review purposes.
Samsung, which has advertised the phone as “the future,” said removing a protective layer of its main display might cause damage, and that it will clearly inform customers such.
The company said it has closed pre-orders for the Galaxy Fold due to “high demand.” It told Reuters there is no change to its release schedule following the malfunction reports.
The South Korean company’s Galaxy Fold resembles a conventional smartphone but opens like a book to reveal a second display the size of a small tablet at 7.3 inches (18.5 cm).
Although Galaxy Fold and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd’s Mate X foldable phones are not expected to be big sellers, the new designs were hailed as framing the future of smartphones this year in a field that has seen few surprises since Apple Inc. introduced the screen slab iPhone in 2007.
The problems with the new phone drew comparisons to Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 phone in 2016. Battery and design flaws in the Note 7 led to some units catching fire or exploding, forcing Samsung to recall and cancel sales of the phone. The recall wiped out nearly all of the profit in Samsung’s mobile division in the third quarter of 2016.
Samsung has said it plans to churn out at least 1 million foldable Galaxy Fold handsets globally, compared with its total estimated 300 million mobile phones it produces annually.
Reviewers of the new Galaxy Fold said they did not know what the problem was and Samsung did not provide answers.
Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman tweeted: “The screen on my Galaxy Fold review unit is completely broken and unusable just two days in. Hard to know if this is widespread or not.”
According to Gurman’s tweets, he removed a plastic layer on the screen that was not meant to be removed and the phone malfunctioned afterwards.
Dieter Bohn, executive editor of The Verge, said that a “small bulge” appeared on the crease of the phone screen, which appeared to be something pressing from underneath the screen. Bohn said Samsung replaced his test phone but did not offer a reason for the problem.
“It is very troubling,” Bohn told Reuters, adding that he did not remove the plastic screen cover.
Steve Kovach, tech editor at CNBC.com tweeted a video of half of his phone’s screen flickering after using it for just a day.

