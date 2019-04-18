BURAIDAH: An iconic rock that stands as a symbol of love, drawing visitors from around the Kingdom and other Arab countries, has been given renewed life thanks to the Saudi Commission for National Heritage and Tourism (SCTH).
Antara’s Rock, located north of Uyun Al-Jawa in the Kingdom’s central region of Qassim, was named after the famous 6th-century poet and warrior Antara bin Shaddad Al-Absi, who used to meet his love Abla in its shade.
Now the tourist favorite has a whole new look following work by a specialist team from the SCTH archaeology and museums sector, which used advanced techniques to clean the rock and preserve the original inscriptions at the site.
6th Century Arab poet-warrior’s ‘love stone’ gets a new look
- Saudi heritage agency cleans up ‘Antara’s Rock’ in Qassim
