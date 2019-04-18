Where the real money and influence in the US is coming from

Search form

﻿

Russia is working in the US – there’s no doubting that – but few people are aware of where the real influence is coming from.

It is rare you hear of the influence China, Ukraine and Qatar have on US policy – this is where the big money is coming from – millions and millions of dollars in some cases.

And the people behind the money are running opinion pieces in the media, they’re writing articles and appearing on TV programs.

WASHINGTON: US Attorney General William Barr said on Thursday that the Mueller Report confirms the Russian government sought to meddle in the 2016 US presidential election, but that no evidence was found that any American conspired or coordinated with the Russian government.

While Mueller drew no conclusion about whether President Donald Trump had obstructed justice in the investigation, Barr said he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein personally had concluded that while Trump was "frustrated and angry" about the Mueller probe, nothing the president did rose to the level of an "obstruction-of-justice offense," Barr said

Mueller's report examined 10 episodes pertaining to Trump and obstruction.

Barr said the president did not exert executive privilege to withhold anything in the report. And he said the president's personal attorney had requested and gotten a chance to review the report before its public release.

The Justice Department was to release a redacted version of the special counsel's report later Thursday on Russian election interference and the Trump campaign, opening up months, if not years, of fights over what the document means in a deeply divided country.

