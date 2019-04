Qatar’s influence included think tank giants that impacted foreign policy decisions

Think tank Brookings received $24 million from the Qatari government.

WikiLeaks released a communication from a Qatari government official which said Brookings was as valuable to them “as an aircraft carrier.”

But Brookings were made to sign an agreement that said it would never criticize Qatar or any of its entities.

Brookings offers foreign policy advice, but given that this will not include critical information about Qatar, means it wields a lot of influence over decisions being made.

Now read about the influence Qatar has over the US media.