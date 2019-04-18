You are here

  • Home
  • Erdogan slams Western media over negative economy coverage
﻿

Erdogan slams Western media over negative economy coverage

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan singled out The Financial Times in his remarks. (File/AFP)
Updated 18 April 2019
AFP
0

Erdogan slams Western media over negative economy coverage

  • Turkey’s economy has slipped into its first recession in a decade after a currency crisis last year battered the lira
  • The Turkish leader has in the past attacked Western media coverage on the country’s economy
Updated 18 April 2019
AFP
0

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday criticized Western media coverage of the country’s economy after a Financial Times report questioned the central bank’s management of foreign currency reserves.
Turkey’s economy has slipped into its first recession in a decade after a currency crisis last year battered the lira, leaving foreign investors jittery over the government’s policies to manage growth.
The Financial Times on Wednesday reported that the central bank had bolstered its foreign reserves with short-term lending in what analysts worried was a way to overstate its buffer against any new lira crisis.
Last month, the lira fell nearly six percent in one day because of investor concerns over foreign reserves as well as worries the government had turned to unorthodox ways to shore up the currency before March 31 elections.
“Unfortunately, some quarters in the West, using all their media tools, are trying to say our economy has collapsed,” Erdogan told a business forum.
“Let them write what they want, write the headlines they want. The Financial Times writes some things. But the situation in my country is clear.”
The Turkish leader has in the past attacked Western media coverage on the country’s economy. Last month, he blamed currency fluctuations on a Western plot led by the United States to weaken Turkey.
The lira was down almost 1.5 percent against the dollar in Thursday afternoon trading.
The Financial Times story said it had calculated Turkey’s foreign reserves were much lower than the $28.1 billion officially reported in April if the short-term borrowing was stripped out of the calculation.
In a response to the FT, the central bank acknowledged short-term operations may impact reserve figures, though it said its accounting was in compliance with international standards.
But some analysts told the FT they were worried about unorthodox methods and transparency.
The weakening economy was part of the reason Erdogan’s AKP lost Ankara and Istanbul in last month’s local election, in what was a stinging rebuke to the ruling party after more than a decade and a half in power.
After a trade dispute with the US last year, Washington imposed sanctions on Turkey and tariffs on some Turkish goods, leading to a 30 percent slide in the lira’s value.

Topics: Turkey Recep Tayyip Edrogan

Related

0
Middle-East
Turkey’s Erdogan meets Iran minister over Syria
0
Middle-East
Erdogan’s AKP demands formal rerun of Istanbul vote

Facebook says it uploaded email contacts of up to 1.5 million users

Updated 18 April 2019
Reuters
0

Facebook says it uploaded email contacts of up to 1.5 million users

  • In March, Facebook had stopped offering email password verification as an option for people who signed up for the first time
  • There were cases in which email contacts of people were uploaded to Facebook when they created their account
Updated 18 April 2019
Reuters
0

APRIL: Facebook Inc. said on Wednesday it may have “unintentionally uploaded” email contacts of 1.5 million new users since May 2016, in what seems to be the latest privacy-related issue faced by the social media company.
In March, Facebook had stopped offering email password verification as an option for people who signed up for the first time, the company said. There were cases in which email contacts of people were uploaded to Facebook when they created their account, the company said.
“We estimate that up to 1.5 million people’s email contacts may have been uploaded. These contacts were not shared with anyone and we are deleting them,” Facebook told Reuters, adding that users whose contacts were imported will be notified.
The underlying glitch has been fixed, according to the company statement.
Business Insider had earlier reported that the social media company harvested email contacts of the users without their knowledge or consent when they opened their accounts.
When an email password was entered, a message popped up saying it was “importing” contacts without asking for permission first, the report said.
Facebook has been hit by a number of privacy-related issues recently, including a glitch that exposed passwords of millions of users stored in readable format within its internal systems to its employees.
Last year, the company came under fire following revelations that Cambridge Analytica, a British political consulting firm, obtained personal data of millions of people’s Facebook profiles without their consent.
The company has also been facing criticism from lawmakers across the world for what has been seen by some as tricking people into giving personal data to Facebook and for the presence of hate speech and data portability on the platform.
Separately, Facebook was asked to ensure its social media platform is not abused for political purposes or to spread misinformation during elections.

Topics: Facebook

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
2 Saudi entrepreneurs to meet with Facebook, Uber and Google officials
0
Media
Egypt’s transport ministry puts brakes on false Facebook account

Latest updates

King Salman sends letters to leaders of Egypt, Jordan
0
Egypt's Banque du Caire eyeing sale of 20-30 pct stake for $300-400 mln
0
Brazil legend Ronaldo attends Arab Club Champions cup final in Al-Ain
0
Police official: Short-circuit likely caused Notre Dame fire
0
'No collusion, no obstruction' Trump declares victory as Mueller report published
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.