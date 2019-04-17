Crown prince, Iraqi PM hold talks in Riyadh

RIYADH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh on Wednesday.

They discussed Saudi-Iraqi relations and issues of mutual interest, after which they held official talks in the presence of delegations from both countries.

The crown prince commended the distinguished relations between the two countries, while Abdul Mahdi expressed his happiness at visiting Saudi Arabia and meeting with the king and crown prince.

During the official talks, they reviewed bilateral relations and cooperation, as well as the latest regional developments.

Earlier, Abdul Mahdi held talks with King Salman, who said he was keen to enhance cooperation between Iraq and Saudi Arabia. Abdul Mahdi said he was hoping to develop “areas of bilateral cooperation.”

In a statement on his Facebook account, he said his visit to Saudi Arabia “symbolizes the Iraqi government’s vision in aiming to bolster ties with the Kingdom in all fields.”

The two countries signed 12 agreements and memorandums of understanding between their various ministries, covering many areas including energy, education, culture and political consultations.