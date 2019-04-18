Where We Are Going Today: Trend

As its name suggests, this is a restaurant that aims to set trends, with its distinctive meals and desserts, that others will want to follow.
At Trend, it is the little details and twists they put on familiar dishes that make all the difference, such as the blueberry sauce burger, wraps held together with pegs, black pasta and multicolored burger buns. However, it is not only the presentation of the food that sets Trend apart, but also the quality and originality of the flavors.
The restaurant also has a unique way of serving food: It is placed in layers in a tin that is placed upside down on your plate, and when it arrives at the table you lift the tin and let the layers spread out.
They also have Instagram-worthy menu options such as the Gold Burger, which is served with edible gold leaf on top of the bun. The location, in Beach Tower, on Corniche Road in Jeddah’s Ash Shati district, is also photo friendly and the perfect place to relax.