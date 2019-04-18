You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia, Pakistan launch joint military exercise ‘Kaseh 2’
﻿

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan launch joint military exercise ‘Kaseh 2’

The Royal Saudi Land Forces arrive in Risalpur. (SPA)
Updated 18 April 2019
SPA
0

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan launch joint military exercise ‘Kaseh 2’

  • The “Kaseh 2” maneuvers follow on from a similar training exercise “Kaseh 1” held in Saudi Arabia
Updated 18 April 2019
SPA
0

RISALPUR, Pakistan: A joint military exercise involving the armed forces of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan on Wednesday got underway.

The Royal Saudi Land Forces and the Pakistan Armed Forces conducted drills at the Military College of Engineering in the northern Pakistani city of Risalpur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The “Kaseh 2” maneuvers follow on from a similar training exercise “Kaseh 1” held in the Kingdom’s Tabuk region.

Maj. Gen. Muhammad Ajmal Iqbal, director general of the Pakistan Armed Forces’ department of engineering, welcomed the Kingdom’s participation and noted the strong bond between the two countries which he said had further been cemented by the recent visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Pakistan.

Iqbal added that he looked forward to more such joint military exercises in the future.

Col. Saeed bin Ayed Al-Qahtani, commander of the Engineers Battalion 7th Brigade, thanked the Pakistanis for their hospitality during the Saudi Army’s stay in Pakistan.

The Saudi military chief said the exercise aimed to improve the combat capabilities of both countries while allowing for the exchange of military expertise between engineering units.

“Everyone seeks to make this exercise a success and use every opportunity to achieve the aspirations of the military leaderships,” Al-Qahtani added.

Last year, the “Kaseh 1” exercise was carried out to enhance the efficiency of engineers in unconventional warfare on both sides and to unify the concepts and fighting operations that come within the framework of the friendly relations and military cooperation between the Saudi forces and the Pakistani army.

Topics: Kaseh 2 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Royal Saudi Land Forces

Related

0
Pakistan
Pakistan’s religious affairs minister praises Saudi Arabia for Hajj arrangements
0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi-Pakistan bond stronger than ever, says ambassador

Finance officials meet to map out Saudi Arabia’s budget plans

Updated 19 April 2019
SPA
0

Finance officials meet to map out Saudi Arabia’s budget plans

  • Finance representatives of 150 government bodies meet for the Budget Forum 2020
Updated 19 April 2019
SPA
0

RIYADH: Saudi finance chiefs have kicked off a major conference in the capital aimed at mapping out the Kingdom’s budget requirements.
Around 300 specialists representing 150 government bodies met at the InterContinental hotel in Riyadh for the Budget Forum 2020.
Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan welcomed delegates to the second edition of the gathering organized by the Saudi Finance Ministry under the slogan “Partnership and Empowerment.”
Al-Jadaan said the ministry was focused on “partnership and commitment,” and sought to share the challenge of developing an effective budget to achieve the Kingdom’s ambitious goals.
“We are also committed to empowering financial leaderships to learn about the ministry’s programs and projects and provide training and qualification opportunities to the best international standards,” he added.
The finance chief said the budget planning process required the collaboration of multiple authorities and a clear strategy based on transparency. 
Items up for discussion at the forum included financial planning in governmental bodies, automation, and the promotion of revenues and efficient spending.
Finance Ministry steering committee chairman, Abdul Aziz bin Saleh Al-Freih, stressed the importance of the forum in getting the ball rolling at an early stage on formulating a general state budget.
Workshops were held on the sidelines of the conference focused on empowering government organizations, and a training program on financial planning and income estimations was also staged.

Topics: saudi ministry of finance

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Saudi finance ministry to take part in WSIS Forum 2019 in Geneva
0
Business & Economy
Saudi finance ministry closes book on March sukuk issuance — agency

Latest updates

Thailand says US man’s seasteading home violates sovereignty
0
Mali’s prime minister steps down as anger mounts over massacre
0
India’s population skews young, which may sway its elections
0
Crude oil touted as health cure in Azerbaijan
0
Facebook says it stored ‘millions’ of unencrypted Instagram passwords
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.