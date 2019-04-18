You are here

Ban on pro-Kurdish elected officials confirmed

Kurdish protesters take part in a demonstration in Istanbul after Turkey’s electoral board barred prominent Kurdish candidates from standing in elections. (AFP)
Updated 18 April 2019
AFP
  The pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) had demanded the ban be annulled because the same electoral authority already allowed the candidates to run in the March 31 election
Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Council on Thursday upheld a ban on candidates from a pro-Kurdish party taking office after they won local elections, state news agency Anadolu reported.

The council, known by its Turkish initials YSK, last week decided to bar the candidates from taking up their posts because they were on a list of people fired from public office after a 2016 failed coup.

The pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) had demanded the ban be annulled because the same electoral authority already allowed the candidates to run in the March 31 election.

Anadolu said the demand for the six districts in the predominantly Kurdish southeast had been rejected, which means the second place candidate takes up the post. In some of the districts it will be a candidate from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AKP.

A HDP source confirmed the decision to AFP and said the party could not appeal. It had called the measure a blow to Turkish democracy.

Erdogan’s AKP won most seats nationwide in the municipal election, but in a setback lost the capital Ankara and Istanbul, the country’s largest city and its economic hub.

Erdogan has often accused the HDP of ties with PKK Kurdish militants fighting a decades-long insurgency against the state, a charge the party denies.

Hundreds of HDP members and around 40 of its mayors are currently in detention, accused by authorities of ties to the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey and its Western allies.

The ban on the candidates is related to a decree to fire or suspend more than 140,000 people from the civil service or public institutions after the 2016 failed overthrow of Erdogan.

Ankara blames the coup attempt on US-based Turkish preacher Fethullah Gulen. Gulen denies Ankara’s accusations.

The majority of those sacked including teachers are accused of links to Gulen but several thousand are suspected of Kurdish militant links.

After the failed coup, the government installed local administrators to replace 95 of the 102 municipalities held by pro-Kurdish mayors elected in 2014.

Topics: Turkey Kurds

Lebanon’s seabed yields its historic secrets

Updated 19 April 2019
NAJIA HOUSSARI
  • Divers find pottery and stone in shipwrecks dating back 2,300 years
  • Discoveries are from Alexander the Great’s siege of Tyre in 332 BC
BEIRUT: Forty meters down, on the Mediterranean seabed off the coast of Lebanon, the divers knew they were looking at history.

Among the shipwrecks they investigated this month at 11 sites south of the city of Tyre, they found pottery and stone that had been there for more than 2,300 years.

“The shape of the pottery confirms that it dates back to more than 332 BC,” said the Lebanese archaeologist Dr. Jafar Fadlallah.

Mohammed Al-Sargi, captain of the diving team that found the wrecks, is even more certain. “The pottery and stone found on these wooden ships indicate that they were part of the campaign of Alexander the Great, who in 332 BC attempted to capture the city of Tyre, which was then an island,” he said.

“According to the history books, Alexander built a causeway linking the mainland to the island. These vessels might have been used to transport the stone required for the construction of the road, but due to the heavy loads and storms, they might have sunk.”

UNESCO recognized the archaeological importance of Tyre in 1979, when it added the city to its list of World Heritage Sites. Lebanon’s Directorate of Antiquities, in cooperation with European organizations, has carried out extensive excavations since the 1940s to uncover its historical secrets. They have revealed that the ancient maritime city included residential neighborhoods, public baths, sports centers, and streets paved with mosaics. The discoveries date back to the Phoenician, Roman and Byzantine periods.

During the Phoenician era, Tyre played an important role as it dominated maritime trade. It contributed to the establishment of commercial settlements around the Mediterranean and the spread of religions in the ancient world. It also resisted occupation by the Persians and the Macedonians, choosing to remain neutral in the struggle between the two bitter enemies. However, Macedonian king Alexander the Great considered gaining control of the island and establishing a naval base there to be a key to victory in the war, and he set out in January 332 BC to conquer it at any cost.

The area in which the diving team discovered the wrecks is “an underwater desert with no valleys or seaweed, a few hundred meters from the coast of Tyre,” said Al-Sargi.

“We found 11 sites, some of them close to each other and others far apart. In each location, there were piles of stones and broken pots.

“We continued to explore the sites quietly to keep away fishermen and uninvited guests. We sought the help of archaeologists, who assured us that the discovery rewrites the history of the city, and specifically the campaign of Alexander the Great. So, we decided to put the discovery in the custody of the General Directorate of Antiquities for further exploration and interpretation.”

The most recent find, which Al-Sargi described as a “time capsule,” is only the latest important discovery made by the team in Lebanon.

“In 1997, the divers discovered the submerged city of Sidon,” Al-Sargi continued. “In 2001, we discovered the city of Yarmouta opposite the Zahrani area. In 1997, we discovered sulfuric water in the Sea of Tyre. We conducted studies on fresh-water wells in the sea off the city coast.

“We are not archaeologists and we cannot explain what we have seen. Our role is to inspect and report to the relevant Lebanese authorities and abide by the law.”

Fadlallah, an archaeologist with 40 years experience of working at Lebanon’s ancient sites, picks up the story to explain what he believes to be the significance of the discovery at Tyre.

“The sites are about 700 meters from where Tyre beach was when it was an island,” he said. “The piles of stones were 50 meters to 200 meters apart and the pots seemed to have been broken by a collision because there was not one left intact. This means that these stones and pots were on ships and there was a violent collision between them.”

He said that studies of the remains of the pots suggest that they are of Greek origin.

“There are various forms of them,” he said, “and it is clear that the ships that were carrying them were related to the ships of Alexander the Great during his campaign on Tyre, and they appear to have been hit by storms.”

There are, of course, always skeptics — among them Dr. Ali Badawi, director of archaeological sites in the south at Lebanon’s General Directorate of Antiquities. The pots alone did not constitute sufficient “evidence that the ships belonged to the campaign of Alexander the Great,” he said.

“What was published by the captain of the divers contains unclear details, and the subject should be based on scientific explanations. I think that the sea is wide and piracy was possible at the sites of the submerged ships.

“Exploration operations are taking place in the breakwater area, involving a French mission and Lebanese archaeologists. Before that, a Spanish expedition along with marine archaeologists participated in examining the remains of a ship dating back to the BC era.

“Ship exploration is very expensive, and the city of Tyre was subjected to numerous military siege campaigns and many ships sank. But this does not mean that we will not investigate this new discovery, according to the instructions of the minister of culture.”

 

Topics: Editor’s Choice diving

