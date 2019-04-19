You are here

Sudan protest leaders to unveil civilian ruling body

The Sudanese Professionals Association spearheaded the demonstrations that ousted Omar al-Bashir. (File/AFP)
Sudan protest leaders to unveil civilian ruling body

  • The Sudanese Professionals Association called on its supporters, foreign diplomats and journalists to be present at the announcement
  • Thousands have kept up protests since Bashir’s ouster demanding civilian rule
KHARTOUM: Sudan’s protest movement said it will unveil a civilian ruling body on Sunday, piling pressure on the military council which seized power after toppling president Omar Al-Bashir last week.
The Sudanese Professionals Association called on its supporters, foreign diplomats and journalists to be present on Sunday outside army headquarters where thousands have kept up protests since Bashir’s ouster demanding civilian rule.
“This press conference at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday will announce the names of a civilian council,” the SPA said in the Friday statement.
The SPA, which organized the four months of nationwide protests that led up to Bashir’s overthrow, has toughened its stand against the military council, demanding its immediate dissolution and replacement.
“We are demanding that this civilian council, which will have representatives of the army, replace the military council,” an SPA leader, Ahmed Al-Rabia, told AFP.

Algeria protesters keep up pressure on regime

Algeria protesters keep up pressure on regime

  • Police forces have been deployed throughout the city
  • People were shouting slogans including "Down with the System!" or "You ate the country, you bunch of thieves"
ALGIERS: Protesters are gathering at the main post office in Algiers, on the ninth straight Friday of demonstrations against the country's leadership.
About 3,000 people had gathered at the Grande Poste, which has been a landmark during the weeks of protests, by 10 a.m. local time.
They were shouting slogans including "Down with the System!" or "You ate the country, you bunch of thieves."
Police forces have been deployed throughout the city.
Earlier this week, interim President Abdelkader Bensalah appointed a new head of the Constitutional Council after the former chief quit under pressure from protesters.
A presidential election has been set for July 4 to choose the successor to president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who stepped down under pressure from the military's chief of staff.

