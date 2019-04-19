You are here

Thunder and dust storms expected to hit various regions of Saudi Arabia

Thunder and dust storms are expected to affect the Riyadh region from the early hours of Friday till 9.00 p.m. (File/AFP)
RIYADH: Thunder and dust storms are expected to affect the Riyadh region from the early hours of Friday till 9 p.m.
Areas affected will include Riyadh, Al-Kharj, Rumah, Al-Muzahimiya, Hawtat Bani Tamim, Huraymila, Al-Aflaj, and surrounding areas.
Dust and thunderstorms are also expected in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province.
Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Meteorology and Environmenal Protection also said that dust storms will limit visibility in the Kingdom’s northern and western regions.

Finance officials meet to map out Saudi Arabia’s budget plans

  • Finance representatives of 150 government bodies meet for the Budget Forum 2020
RIYADH: Saudi finance chiefs have kicked off a major conference in the capital aimed at mapping out the Kingdom’s budget requirements.
Around 300 specialists representing 150 government bodies met at the InterContinental hotel in Riyadh for the Budget Forum 2020.
Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan welcomed delegates to the second edition of the gathering organized by the Saudi Finance Ministry under the slogan “Partnership and Empowerment.”
Al-Jadaan said the ministry was focused on “partnership and commitment,” and sought to share the challenge of developing an effective budget to achieve the Kingdom’s ambitious goals.
“We are also committed to empowering financial leaderships to learn about the ministry’s programs and projects and provide training and qualification opportunities to the best international standards,” he added.
The finance chief said the budget planning process required the collaboration of multiple authorities and a clear strategy based on transparency. 
Items up for discussion at the forum included financial planning in governmental bodies, automation, and the promotion of revenues and efficient spending.
Finance Ministry steering committee chairman, Abdul Aziz bin Saleh Al-Freih, stressed the importance of the forum in getting the ball rolling at an early stage on formulating a general state budget.
Workshops were held on the sidelines of the conference focused on empowering government organizations, and a training program on financial planning and income estimations was also staged.

