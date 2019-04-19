Thunder and dust storms expected to hit various regions of Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Thunder and dust storms are expected to affect the Riyadh region from the early hours of Friday till 9 p.m.
Areas affected will include Riyadh, Al-Kharj, Rumah, Al-Muzahimiya, Hawtat Bani Tamim, Huraymila, Al-Aflaj, and surrounding areas.
Dust and thunderstorms are also expected in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province.
Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Meteorology and Environmenal Protection also said that dust storms will limit visibility in the Kingdom’s northern and western regions.
