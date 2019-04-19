Malaysian religious chiefs probe new book on shedding hijab

You are here

﻿

Religious authorities in Malaysia have launched an investigation into a new book about Muslim women who refuse to wear a hijab. (File/AFP)
 NOR ARLENE TAN
KUALA LUMPUR: Religious authorities in Malaysia have launched an investigation into a new book about Muslim women who refuse to wear a hijab.
The official probe, which has caused outrage among women’s rights groups, was sparked after author Maryam Lee held a launch event last Saturday for her book “Unveiling Choice.”
Human rights activist Lee’s bookstore forum on de-hijabbing, held in Selangor, included a panel session during which three women spoke about their experiences relating to the removal of the headscarf.
Officials from the Malaysian state’s Islamic affairs department later obtained copies of the book, in which Lee tells of her personal journey to shed the hijab, and an inquiry has since been launched.
Malaysian religious affairs minister, Dr. Mujahid Yusof Rawa, said the matter was being taken “seriously” but he expected authorities in Selangor to carry out a “fair” investigation.
The incident has prompted a national public debate on the issue of control over the women’s attire.
Lee told Arab News that she decided to write about de-hijabbing in Malaysia because the topic has been marginalized. “Muslim-majority Malaysia does not believe that there are Muslim women silently suffering from various forms of gender-based violence and coercion. The hijab is one of them,” she said.
The 27-year-old writer said that wearing the headscarf can be a traumatizing experience for many Muslim women. “Society doesn’t believe this is happening, which is why there is a need for women to start speaking the truth,” added Lee.
Sixty percent of the multi-cultural Malaysian population are Muslims. However, the country’s Islamic affairs are governed by a centralized bureaucratic system under the scope of the Malaysian Islamic Department.
Lee said: “Whenever women in this country de-hijab, they get harassed constantly. They are seen as crazy, needing guidance and correction. But there is absolutely nothing wrong with them.”
Prior to the 1980s, it was a rare sight for Muslim women in Malaysia to don the hijab, although some opted for a loose shawl covering some of the head. However, as more Malaysian students opted to study in the Middle East they were inspired by revolution and today many Muslims in the country see wearing the hijab as an integral part of the religion.
“This is probably the first time that the government has taken action over women telling their stories of de-hijabbing,” said Lee. “We have not broken any laws, and if we had they would have known what to investigate us for.”
Rawa said: “The ministry has communicated with the Selangor State Islamic Department (JAIS), as this matter is beyond our jurisdiction because the forum was held in Selangor.”
Lee said that on Tuesday JAIS had visited the store which had hosted her forum to gain copies of the book and talk to shop representatives.
Opinion on social media was divided.
@ladymissazira said: “Whether you like it or not, there is need for discussion around tudung/hijab as long as there are familial, social and safety consequences toward not wearing it.”
@zhukl said: “I first wore hijab at age eight when I was forced to stand outside the classroom in my new school because I was wearing a pinafore uniform. I cried when I returned home and asked (for my parents) to get me a modest garment and hijab.”
@HilalAsyraf said: “I suggest halting any investigation and restriction, however Dr. Mujahid Rawa should participate in the forum as a panel and debate with them. They should no longer play the ‘victim card’ as if they are oppressed by patriarchy and the government.”

Emma Thompson, weeping teenagers join peaceful climate protest in London

Reuters
Emma Thompson, weeping teenagers join peaceful climate protest in London

  • Oscar-winning actress Emma Thompson joined a rally by the Extinction Rebellion protesters in central London
  • London police say more than 570 climate protesters have been arrested since the protests began 4 days ago
LONDON: Film star Emma Thompson joined climate change activists in a central London shopping district on Friday to read poetry praising Earth’s bounties, part of five days of protests which clogged the British capital with transport snarl-ups.
Organizers Extinction Rebellion have called for non-violent civil disobedience to force the British government to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2025 and stop what they call a global climate crisis.
The protests did not cause major travel disruption on Friday during one of Britain’s biggest holiday weekends, but police said they have now arrested more than 682 people.
Extinction Rebellion blocked several locations in central London this week after staging a semi-nude protest in parliament earlier this month.
“Our planet is in serious trouble,” Thompson told reporters amid a crowd of about 300 activists, according to eye witnesses. She addressed them from a pink boat in the middle of London’s Oxford Circus as shoppers and tourists milled past.
“We are here in this island of sanity and it makes me so happy to be able to join you all and to add my voice to the young people here who have inspired a whole new movement,” said Thompson, one of Britain’s most acclaimed actresses who has won two Academy awards.
She was one of several actors who read poems celebrating the beauty of nature.
The activists formed a human chain around the boat, with one attached to its main mast making it extremely difficult for the police to dislodge him.
After a painstaking operation, they removed him and secured the boat, but had difficulty transporting the vessel away because more protesters continually sat in their path.
“The serious disruption the demonstrations are causing to people in London and beyond is unacceptable and we completely understand the concern it is causing to those who are disrupted by it,” police said in a statement.
Thompson’s appearance followed a demonstration near Heathrow Airport earlier, where a group of around a dozen teenagers, some as young as 13 and 14, held a banner alongside a busy road which read: “Are we the last generation?“
Some of the teenagers wept and hugged each other, although they were far outnumbered by police.
“I fear for my future” Oscar Idle, 17, told Reuters at Heathrow. “That fear gives me courage to act.”
“I want to live in a society which is not catastrophic, where there is not going to be food shortages, wild fires and hurricanes where people can live,” he said.

