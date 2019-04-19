You are here

US 'House of Horrors' parents jailed for torture, abuse

Booking photos from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department of David Allen Turpin, right, and Louise Anna Turpin. (AFP)
Updated 20 April 2019
AFP
US ‘House of Horrors’ parents jailed for torture, abuse

  • David Allen Turpin, 57, and his wife Louise Anna Turpin, 50, had pleaded guilty to 14 felony counts — including cruelty, false imprisonment, child abuse and torture of their children aged three to 30
  • The case came to light last year when one of the children, aged 17, escaped through a window from the couple’s home and called the emergency services
Updated 20 April 2019
AFP
RIVERSIDE: A California couple were handed life sentences Friday after admitting to imprisoning and torturing 12 of their 13 children in a grisly “House of Horrors” case that shocked the world.
David Allen Turpin, 57, and his wife Louise Anna Turpin, 50, had pleaded guilty to 14 felony counts — including cruelty, false imprisonment, child abuse and torture of their children aged three to 30 — and will serve at least 25 years before they are eligible for parole.
In an emotionally wrenching hearing, several of the children professed continued love for their parents, who lived in the city of Perris, 70 miles (112 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles.
“I never intended for any harm to come to my children. I’m sorry if I’ve done anything to cause them harm,” David Turpin told the court in the nearby city of Riverside, via a statement read out by his attorney.
The case came to light last year when one of the children, aged 17, escaped through a window from the couple’s home and called the emergency services.
Both Turpins fought back tears throughout the hearing, with Louise visually trembling as two of her own children came into court.
“My parents took my whole life from me, but now I’m taking my life back,” one of the couple’s daughters said, while a son said he still loved his parents and had forgiven them.
According to excerpts of the initial emergency call released during court proceedings, the escaped girl told the dispatcher two of her siblings were chained to beds so tightly that their skin was bruised.
She struggled to tell the operator her home address, saying: “I’ve never been out. I don’t go out much.”
She told responding officers that the house was so dirty she couldn’t breathe and that she and her siblings never took baths.
“They chain us up if we do things we’re not supposed to,” she said. “Sometimes, my sisters wake up and start crying (because of the pain).”
An officer who interviewed the teen after her escape said she was so emaciated that he first thought she was a child.
He said the girl described being forced to sleep 20 hours a day and in the middle of the night eating a combination of lunch and dinner that most often consisted of peanut butter sandwiches, chips and microwaved food.
One of the older children also told investigators that the couple would lock him and his siblings in cages as punishment and beat them with paddles.
Since their rescue, the children have been in the care of child and adult protective services.
The Turpins moved from Texas to California in 2010. Investigators have said it is unclear what prompted the abuse.
Turpin professed his love for the youngsters before the sentence was pronounced, while his wife read her own statement, apologizing to her children and adding: “I only want the best for them. Their happiness is very important to me.”
Superior Court Judge Bernard Schwartz told the Turpins their children’s lives had been permanently altered, by their “selfish, cruel and inhumane” actions.
They were given credit for an early admission of guilt that spared their children the pain of testifying against them at trial.
Turpin, an aerospace engineer, had registered as the principal of their purported home school program set up through the California Department of Education.
But prosecutors said the enterprise was bogus, and accused Turpin of lying on forms filed with the state.
Sheriff’s Deputy Manuel Campos testified in a preliminary hearing about his interview with the initial escapee, recalling how the girl’s hair was filthy and her skin was caked with dirt.
He said the girl admitted “being scared to death” about fleeing but felt desperate to get out and leapt from an open window.
Campos said the teenager had been planning an escape for two years and was ultimately able to procure a mobile phone discarded by her older brother.
She used it to snap pictures of her younger sisters — all of whom were severely malnourished — chained to beds.
The girl’s only exercise was pacing back and forth in the room she shared with her two younger sisters, according to the deputy.
District Attorney Mike Hestrin said the victims were allowed to shower only once a year.

Topics: California David Allen Turpin Louise Anna Turpin


Women cleared of defamation in French sexual misconduct case

In this Sept. 21, 2014 file photo, Denis Baupin, a prominent Green Party member and former Paris city official, takes part in a climate change demonstration in Paris. (AP)
Updated 20 April 2019
AP


Women cleared of defamation in French sexual misconduct case

  • The court considered that the women and journalists acted in good faith, which is a defense for defamation under French law
Updated 20 April 2019
AP
0

PARIS: A Paris court has dismissed a defamation case against six women who accused a former French lawmaker of sexual misconduct and the journalists who reported the allegations.
The court on Friday ordered Denis Baupin to pay 1,000 euros ($1,120) in damages to each of the 12 people he sued.
In May 2016, investigative website Mediapart and radio station France Inter published and broadcast accounts from 14 women who alleged Baupin had groped, sexted or otherwise harassed them.
The prominent Green Party member resigned as vice president of the lower House of Parliament but denied wrongdoing and launched a defamation lawsuit against the six women who were identified in the reports, some witnesses and journalists.
The case had been under particular scrutiny in the wake of the #MeToo movement.
Women rights activists have seen it as a test of French women’s ability to speak out when they think powerful men have sexually harassed or abused them — and how journalists can report it.
The court considered that the women and journalists acted in good faith, which is a defense for defamation under French law.
In addition, it considered France Inter and Mediapart respected their additional obligations: the legitimacy of journalists’ goals in producing a story, demonstrating an absence of personal animosity, prudence and balance, and the quality of the investigation.
Most of the women who spoke about Baupin’s alleged behavior from 1998 to 2013 were fellow Green Party members, and outrage greeted their descriptions.
Four filed criminal complaints for sexual harassment at the time. A nine-month judicial investigation ended without charges. Prosecutors said the three-year statute of limitations had expired, but released a statement saying the women’s “measured, constant statements” and witness corroboration created a set of facts to support allegations of actions that “may for some of them be classified as criminal.”
The cleared women greeted the ruling with tears of joy and relief.
Lawyer Claire Moleon, a lawyer for one of them, told The Associated Press that “this is a great victory.”
“This is a very strong signal given by justice. It’s putting an end to a move that we were noticing to use defamation lawsuits to put more pressure on the victims of sexual harassment and sexual abuse,” she said.
Moleon stressed that Baupin’s order to pay damages to the people he sent on trial shows that “sanctions apply” to such cases.
During the February trial, women had described, often with lots of emotion, their alleged harassment through text messages and inappropriate comments, and in some cases, alleged sexual assault attempts.
Some former officials of France’s Green Party also testified in court, saying they should have acted earlier on reports of sexual misconduct. They stressed that the #MeToo movement has raised their awareness.
Baupin’s lawyer Emmanuel Pierrat, had argued his client did nothing illegal and had filed a defamation lawsuit to “fully clear his name.”
Baupin had decided not to attend the trial.

Topics: Paris France


