You are here

  • Home
  • Where We Are Going Today: Anastna for traditional Hijazi sweets
﻿

Where We Are Going Today: Anastna for traditional Hijazi sweets

Updated 19 April 2019
AMEERA ABID
0

Where We Are Going Today: Anastna for traditional Hijazi sweets

  • Hijazi desserts can be tricky Anastna get’s it just right
Updated 19 April 2019
AMEERA ABID
0

While many restaurants in the Kingdom offer desserts that originated in other countries, Anastna is bucking that trend. 

For Saudi customers in particular, it serves up a wave of nostalgia in its range of the finest traditional Hijazi sweets, to which a few modern twists have been applied in a subtle way that avoids altering the original flavors.

The sweets on offer include: Jauziah, melt-in-mouth biscuits filled with toffee sauce, and haisah made with dates and Labneh sauce, which is a favorite at our office. 

Hijazi desserts can be tricky to make because getting the balance of ingredients correct to ensure the perfect flavor is not something everyone can do, but the chefs at Anastna manage it to perfection.

The cafe also sells a range of candy that anyone who grew up in Saudi Arabia will fondly remember, including Tamarind sour candies. For those with less of a sweet tooth, there are also savory options on the menu. 

Anastna is a great place to eat as it will bring memories of childhood flooding back. You can find it in Jeddah’s Al-Salamah district.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

0
Lifestyle
Where We Are Going Today: Trend
0
Saudi Arabia
Where We Are Going Today: Mawakeb Al-Ajer for vintage goods in Jeddah

Coalition acts against Houthi drone capabilities in Yemen’s capital

Updated 20 April 2019
Arab News
0

Coalition acts against Houthi drone capabilities in Yemen’s capital

  • The attacks are a continuation of previous strikes aimed at reducing Houthi capabilities
Updated 20 April 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: The Arab coalition has began an operation to diminish the drone capabilities of the Houthi militia at a presidential palace camp in Yemen’s capital Sanaa, Saudi Arabia’s AlEkhbariya TV announced early Saturday.

Earlier this month, a Houthi workshop manufacturing unmanned drones and a launchpad were destoryed in a coalition strike.

The attacks are a continuation of previous strikes aimed at reducing Houthi capabilities, and counter their efforts at launching attacks against the Kingdom.

On Apr. 3, five people were injured, including a woman and a child, when two Houthi drones targeting civilian areas in Saudi Arabia were intercepted and destroyed.

In early March, Saudi Arabia’s Royal Air Defense Force again shot down a Houthi drone that was flying toward the Kingdom.

 

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Five injured by debris as Houthi drones intercepted over Saudi Arabia
0
Middle-East
Saudi-led Coalition forces raid two caves used by Houthis to hide drones in Yemen

Latest updates

Siakam has 30 points, Raptors top Magic 98-93 for 2-1 lead
0
Coalition acts against Houthi drone capabilities in Yemen’s capital
0
Adele, Simon Konecki have separated
0
Doctors use HIV in gene therapy to fix ‘bubble boy’ disease
0
Women cleared of defamation in French sexual misconduct case
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.