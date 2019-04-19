Where We Are Going Today: Anastna for traditional Hijazi sweets

While many restaurants in the Kingdom offer desserts that originated in other countries, Anastna is bucking that trend.

For Saudi customers in particular, it serves up a wave of nostalgia in its range of the finest traditional Hijazi sweets, to which a few modern twists have been applied in a subtle way that avoids altering the original flavors.

The sweets on offer include: Jauziah, melt-in-mouth biscuits filled with toffee sauce, and haisah made with dates and Labneh sauce, which is a favorite at our office.

Hijazi desserts can be tricky to make because getting the balance of ingredients correct to ensure the perfect flavor is not something everyone can do, but the chefs at Anastna manage it to perfection.

The cafe also sells a range of candy that anyone who grew up in Saudi Arabia will fondly remember, including Tamarind sour candies. For those with less of a sweet tooth, there are also savory options on the menu.

Anastna is a great place to eat as it will bring memories of childhood flooding back. You can find it in Jeddah’s Al-Salamah district.