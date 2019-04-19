You are here

﻿

Saudi border guards rescue French passenger from Red Sea cruise ship

Saudi border guards rescued a French female tourist on Friday after she broke her leg on board a cruise ship in the Red Sea. (Social media/@BG994)
Saudi border guards rescued a French female tourist on Friday after she broke her leg on board a cruise ship in the Red Sea. (Social media/@BG994)
Saudi border guards rescued a French female tourist on Friday after she broke her leg on board a cruise ship in the Red Sea. (Social media/@BG994)
Saudi border guards rescued a French female tourist on Friday after she broke her leg on board a cruise ship in the Red Sea. (Social media/@BG994)
Updated 19 April 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: Saudi border guards rescued a French female tourist on Friday after she broke her leg on board a cruise ship in the Red Sea.
The 85-year-old was aboard the Costa Luminosa off the coast of south-west Saudi Arabia when the Maritime Rescue Coordination Center in Jeddah received an emergency call from the King Abdulaziz International Airport’s search and rescue center, saying the women needed emergency medical attention.The details of the message was passed to the Saudi Arabia Border Guards.
The border guard’s vessel Al-Lith was sent to meet the cruise ship near Al-Qahma, in the Kingdom’s south-western Asir region.
Lt Col. Misfer Bin Ghanam Al-Qarni, border guards spokesman, said the patient was transferred to Jazan, where she was then taken to Prince Mohammed Bin Nasser Hospital by ambulance.
The Costa Luminosa, which was traveling from Salalah in Oman toward Aqaba in Jordan, continued on its voyage.

Coalition acts against Houthi drone capabilities in Yemen’s capital

Updated 20 April 2019
Arab News
0

Coalition acts against Houthi drone capabilities in Yemen’s capital

  • The attacks are a continuation of previous strikes aimed at reducing Houthi capabilities
Updated 20 April 2019
Arab News
0

JEDDAH: The Arab coalition has began an operation to diminish the drone capabilities of the Houthi militia at a presidential palace camp in Yemen’s capital Sanaa, Saudi Arabia’s AlEkhbariya TV announced early Saturday.

Earlier this month, a Houthi workshop manufacturing unmanned drones and a launchpad were destoryed in a coalition strike.

The attacks are a continuation of previous strikes aimed at reducing Houthi capabilities, and counter their efforts at launching attacks against the Kingdom.

On Apr. 3, five people were injured, including a woman and a child, when two Houthi drones targeting civilian areas in Saudi Arabia were intercepted and destroyed.

In early March, Saudi Arabia’s Royal Air Defense Force again shot down a Houthi drone that was flying toward the Kingdom.

 

