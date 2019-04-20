You are here

Indian man amputates finger after voting for wrong party

“I wanted to vote for elephant but it went to flower,” Kumar says on one video. (videograb)
  "I wanted to vote for elephant but it went to flower," Kumar says on one video, adding that he had not been pressured to cast his ballot for a particular party
  The lotus is the symbol of the Bharatiya Janata Party while the Bahujan Samaj Party, part of an alliance fighting Modi in the northern state, uses the elephant
NEW DELHI: An Indian man chopped off his index finger in desperation after voting for the wrong party in the country’s national election.
Pawan Kumar became confused by the symbols on the electronic voting machine and voted for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party instead of its regional rival in Uttar Pradesh state on Thursday, his brother told AFP.
Distraught, the 25-year-old Kumar went home and chopped off his finger with a meat cleaver.
Even though votes are cast electronically at polling stations, the index finger of every voter is marked with indelible ink after they cast ballots, to make sure they do not vote again.
“He was very happy that he was voting for the first time ever,” Kumar’s brother Kailash Chandra told AFP by phone.
“But once he realized his mistake, he was so distraught that he chopped off his inked finger.”
“Every time he saw his ink-marked finger, he felt angry.”
Chandra said the family rushed Kumar to the hospital, and videos circulating online showed the first-time voter sporting a bandaged hand standing over the butcher’s knife outside a toilet.
“I wanted to vote for elephant but it went to flower,” Kumar says on one video, adding that he had not been pressured to cast his ballot for a particular party.
The lotus is the symbol of the Bharatiya Janata Party while the Bahujan Samaj Party, part of an alliance fighting Modi in the northern state, uses the elephant. The party symbol is used on voting machines along with the candidate’s photographs.
Thursday was the second day of India’s marathon election which started on April 11 and runs through to May 19.


Topics: india elections

Snakes in office force Liberia's president to work from home

Snakes in office force Liberia's president to work from home

  President George Weah was told to stay away until the Foreign Affairs building can be fumigated
  Black snakes were seen this week briefly emerging from a hole in a wall of the building's reception area
MONROVIA, Liberia: A spokesman says Liberia’s president is working from home after two snakes were found in the building that contains his office.
Deputy press secretary Smith Toby tells The Associated Press that former international soccer star and President George Weah was told to stay away until the Foreign Affairs building can be fumigated. He is expected back in the office on Monday.

Weah was a superstar on the pitch in the mid-1990s, particularly during his spell in Italy with AC Milan. (Getty Images)

The black snakes were seen this week briefly emerging from a hole in a wall of the building’s reception area. Liberia is home to poisonous snakes and officials are not taking chances.
The deputy press secretary says the fumigation has begun to take care of “crawling and creeping things.”
Weah, who was FIFA’s 1995 player of the year, assumed the presidency in January 2018.

Topics: Liberia George Weah snakes

