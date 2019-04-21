Emirates deploys latest Boeing aircraft to Riyadh & Kuwait

You are here

Emirates will be operating its latest Boeing 777-300ER aircraft fitted with the ‘game changer’ first class suites from Dubai to Riyadh and Kuwait.
In a move to offer a range of experiences and greater choice for its customers traveling for business and leisure, Emirates will be operating its latest Boeing 777-300ER aircraft fitted with the “game changer” first class suites from Dubai to Riyadh starting from April 16 and Kuwait starting from June 1.
Adil Al-Ghaith, senior vice president commercial operations Gulf, Middle East and Iran, said: “Saudi Arabia and Kuwait will be the first countries in the Middle East and GCC to be served by the latest Emirates Boeing 777 aircraft featuring fully enclosed private suites inspired by luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz.
“Deploying the newest Boeing 777 to both Riyadh and Kuwait will cater to the significant premium demand we see on these routes, and is in line with our commitment to provide our customers across all classes with outstanding service and industry-leading onboard products for a better flying experience.
“The unique first class suites onboard the Boeing 777 will offer our premium passengers unparalleled privacy, comfort and luxury, with experiences tailored to their individual needs,” said the official.
Travelers to/from Saudi Arabia can experience the new Boeing 777 product on flights EK 819 and EK 820.
The new Boeing 777 aircraft will begin operating the route five times a week, and from June 1 will begin flying on a daily basis. Customers flying on the latest Emirates Boeing 777 are then able to enjoy seamless connections via Dubai to London Heathrow, Paris, Madrid, New York JFK, Hyderabad, Barcelona, Los Angeles, Geneva and Amsterdam.
Emirates will be expanding its premium Boeing 777 experience between Kuwait and Dubai on EK 855 and EK 856. The service will operate daily to Kuwait. The Dubai-Kuwait route was ranked one of the “World’s 20 Busiest Routes,” according to OAG Aviation, and is the busiest route across the Middle East and North Africa.
Emirates Boeing 777 private suites feature floor-to-ceiling sliding doors and ultra-modern design features against cool grey colorscapes. Offering up to 40 square feet of personal space each, the fully enclosed private suites are laid out in a 1-1-1 configuration, for a total of six suites.
The new suites include seats that recline into a fully flat bed that maneuvers into multiple positions and can be placed in a “zero-gravity” state inspired by NASA technology, for a feeling of weightlessness while flying. Passengers can also choose from a multitude of lighting colors and adjust the temperature of their suites. The industry’s first virtual windows can be experienced by customers seated in suites located in the middle aisle. The virtual windows project a view from outside the aircraft using real time fiber-optic camera technology. Emirates also provides binoculars to customers who want to explore the vistas and cities below during their journey.

Saudi logistics and transportation company Bahri has announced the expansion of its market presence in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region’s maritime industry. The stronger presence will help the company gain deeper insights into market trends as well as customer needs in chemicals and logistics sectors in Singapore and the wider APAC region.
The announcement took place at a ceremony held on April 5 at Regent Hotel in Singapore, in the presence of Abdullah Aldubaikhi, CEO of Bahri, and senior executives of the region’s oil majors, petrochemical trading companies and ship brokers.
The expansion will also enable Bahri Logistics and Bahri Chemicals, two of five business units of the company, to market their offerings, acquire new clients, serve existing clients, and channelize the communications. Bahri has plans to expand the services of its other business units to the APAC region in the future.
Bahri CEO Aldubaikhi said: “In our efforts to deliver on Bahri’s vision of connecting economies, sharing prosperity, and driving excellence in global logistics services, we have been actively pursuing the company’s ambitious long-term strategy to drive sustainable growth and expand its market footprint. As a result, we have established a solid presence regionally and globally. Our expansion in the Asia-Pacific region represents a key milestone in our journey, and with this, we have come even closer to our customers, allowing us to serve them better offering a wider range of industry services and unprecedented value.”
Over the past 41 years, Bahri has steadily expanded market presence to cement its position as a global leader in the maritime industry. The company currently has offices in Saudi Arabia, UAE, US and India, in addition to a vast network of agents across the Middle East and Africa, US, Europe, and Asia.
Bahri Chemicals is the largest owner and operator of chemical carriers in the Middle East, serving 150 ports worldwide. It owns and operates 36 chemical/product tankers with a capacity of 1.1 million DWT designed to the highest specifications, capable of carrying a wide range of chemical cargoes. The first business unit within Bahri, Bahri Logistics, is one of the top 10 breakbulk carriers in the world and operates six new state-of-the-art multipurpose vessels with 26,000 DWT each on a regular liner schedule.

