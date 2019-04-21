Emirates deploys latest Boeing aircraft to Riyadh & Kuwait

In a move to offer a range of experiences and greater choice for its customers traveling for business and leisure, Emirates will be operating its latest Boeing 777-300ER aircraft fitted with the “game changer” first class suites from Dubai to Riyadh starting from April 16 and Kuwait starting from June 1.

Adil Al-Ghaith, senior vice president commercial operations Gulf, Middle East and Iran, said: “Saudi Arabia and Kuwait will be the first countries in the Middle East and GCC to be served by the latest Emirates Boeing 777 aircraft featuring fully enclosed private suites inspired by luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz.

“Deploying the newest Boeing 777 to both Riyadh and Kuwait will cater to the significant premium demand we see on these routes, and is in line with our commitment to provide our customers across all classes with outstanding service and industry-leading onboard products for a better flying experience.

“The unique first class suites onboard the Boeing 777 will offer our premium passengers unparalleled privacy, comfort and luxury, with experiences tailored to their individual needs,” said the official.

Travelers to/from Saudi Arabia can experience the new Boeing 777 product on flights EK 819 and EK 820.

The new Boeing 777 aircraft will begin operating the route five times a week, and from June 1 will begin flying on a daily basis. Customers flying on the latest Emirates Boeing 777 are then able to enjoy seamless connections via Dubai to London Heathrow, Paris, Madrid, New York JFK, Hyderabad, Barcelona, Los Angeles, Geneva and Amsterdam.

Emirates will be expanding its premium Boeing 777 experience between Kuwait and Dubai on EK 855 and EK 856. The service will operate daily to Kuwait. The Dubai-Kuwait route was ranked one of the “World’s 20 Busiest Routes,” according to OAG Aviation, and is the busiest route across the Middle East and North Africa.

Emirates Boeing 777 private suites feature floor-to-ceiling sliding doors and ultra-modern design features against cool grey colorscapes. Offering up to 40 square feet of personal space each, the fully enclosed private suites are laid out in a 1-1-1 configuration, for a total of six suites.

The new suites include seats that recline into a fully flat bed that maneuvers into multiple positions and can be placed in a “zero-gravity” state inspired by NASA technology, for a feeling of weightlessness while flying. Passengers can also choose from a multitude of lighting colors and adjust the temperature of their suites. The industry’s first virtual windows can be experienced by customers seated in suites located in the middle aisle. The virtual windows project a view from outside the aircraft using real time fiber-optic camera technology. Emirates also provides binoculars to customers who want to explore the vistas and cities below during their journey.