The soul of Khan Al-Khalili in Ramadan at Park Hyatt Jeddah

Guests can enjoy assorted desserts and beverage choices overlooking the Red Sea and the famous King Fahd’s Fountain.
Updated 21 April 2019
Arab News
Updated 21 April 2019
Arab News

Updated 21 April 2019
Arab News
Park Hyatt Jeddah is celebrating the upcoming holy month by elevating the experience of Ramadan for its guests through the nostalgia of Khan Al-Khalili, a historic Arabic souk in Cairo with an authentic soul and heritage of the Middle East.
“Iftar at Nafoura, an award-winning restaurant, will take guests to the ancient lanes of Khan Al-Khalili filled with rows of aromatic spices and vintage goods, including lavish buffets featuring live cooking stations and serving a selection of international, Mediterranean and traditional Hijazi dishes,” the hotel said.
In addition, Andalusia Restaurant will serve iftar featuring a rich selection of international and Mediterranean dishes.
These buffets will also offer a selection of Ramadan’s most popular mezza, soups and desserts.
Guests can extend their stay after iftar in the lounge and enjoy assorted desserts and beverage choices overlooking the Red Sea and the famous King Fahd’s Fountain.
For corporate clients, the resort’s events team will be on hand to assist in planning iftar or sahoor parties in the Lazurde or Al-Sohba ballrooms.
Both are located amidst gardens featuring spacious palm courtyards and facing the Red Sea and King Fahd’s Fountain.
Park Hyatt is also inviting guests to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr with a memorable dining experience.
On the first day of Eid, guests can indulge in a lavish breakfast at the Lazurde ballroom and Nafoura restaurant or an Eid brunch at Nafoura.
For dinner, a special buffet awaits diners at Nafoura, available only on the first three days.
Andalusia Restaurant is offering an exquisite Moroccan experience to diners, also on the first three days only.
The hotel has announced Genesis, Nespresso and Radwa as its partners this Ramadan.

Bahri strengthens market footprint in Asia-Pacific region

Khalid Al-Garawi, senior manager, Bahri Chemicals.
Updated 21 April 2019
Arab News
Updated 21 April 2019
Arab News

Updated 21 April 2019
Arab News
Saudi logistics and transportation company Bahri has announced the expansion of its market presence in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region’s maritime industry. The stronger presence will help the company gain deeper insights into market trends as well as customer needs in chemicals and logistics sectors in Singapore and the wider APAC region.
The announcement took place at a ceremony held on April 5 at Regent Hotel in Singapore, in the presence of Abdullah Aldubaikhi, CEO of Bahri, and senior executives of the region’s oil majors, petrochemical trading companies and ship brokers.
The expansion will also enable Bahri Logistics and Bahri Chemicals, two of five business units of the company, to market their offerings, acquire new clients, serve existing clients, and channelize the communications. Bahri has plans to expand the services of its other business units to the APAC region in the future.
Bahri CEO Aldubaikhi said: “In our efforts to deliver on Bahri’s vision of connecting economies, sharing prosperity, and driving excellence in global logistics services, we have been actively pursuing the company’s ambitious long-term strategy to drive sustainable growth and expand its market footprint. As a result, we have established a solid presence regionally and globally. Our expansion in the Asia-Pacific region represents a key milestone in our journey, and with this, we have come even closer to our customers, allowing us to serve them better offering a wider range of industry services and unprecedented value.”
Over the past 41 years, Bahri has steadily expanded market presence to cement its position as a global leader in the maritime industry. The company currently has offices in Saudi Arabia, UAE, US and India, in addition to a vast network of agents across the Middle East and Africa, US, Europe, and Asia.
Bahri Chemicals is the largest owner and operator of chemical carriers in the Middle East, serving 150 ports worldwide. It owns and operates 36 chemical/product tankers with a capacity of 1.1 million DWT designed to the highest specifications, capable of carrying a wide range of chemical cargoes. The first business unit within Bahri, Bahri Logistics, is one of the top 10 breakbulk carriers in the world and operates six new state-of-the-art multipurpose vessels with 26,000 DWT each on a regular liner schedule.

