The soul of Khan Al-Khalili in Ramadan at Park Hyatt Jeddah

Park Hyatt Jeddah is celebrating the upcoming holy month by elevating the experience of Ramadan for its guests through the nostalgia of Khan Al-Khalili, a historic Arabic souk in Cairo with an authentic soul and heritage of the Middle East.
“Iftar at Nafoura, an award-winning restaurant, will take guests to the ancient lanes of Khan Al-Khalili filled with rows of aromatic spices and vintage goods, including lavish buffets featuring live cooking stations and serving a selection of international, Mediterranean and traditional Hijazi dishes,” the hotel said.
In addition, Andalusia Restaurant will serve iftar featuring a rich selection of international and Mediterranean dishes.
These buffets will also offer a selection of Ramadan’s most popular mezza, soups and desserts.
Guests can extend their stay after iftar in the lounge and enjoy assorted desserts and beverage choices overlooking the Red Sea and the famous King Fahd’s Fountain.
For corporate clients, the resort’s events team will be on hand to assist in planning iftar or sahoor parties in the Lazurde or Al-Sohba ballrooms.
Both are located amidst gardens featuring spacious palm courtyards and facing the Red Sea and King Fahd’s Fountain.
Park Hyatt is also inviting guests to celebrate Eid Al-Fitr with a memorable dining experience.
On the first day of Eid, guests can indulge in a lavish breakfast at the Lazurde ballroom and Nafoura restaurant or an Eid brunch at Nafoura.
For dinner, a special buffet awaits diners at Nafoura, available only on the first three days.
Andalusia Restaurant is offering an exquisite Moroccan experience to diners, also on the first three days only.
The hotel has announced Genesis, Nespresso and Radwa as its partners this Ramadan.
