The soul of Khan Al-Khalili in Ramadan at Park Hyatt Jeddah

Bahri strengthens market footprint in Asia-Pacific region

Saudi logistics and transportation company Bahri has announced the expansion of its market presence in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region’s maritime industry. The stronger presence will help the company gain deeper insights into market trends as well as customer needs in chemicals and logistics sectors in Singapore and the wider APAC region.

The announcement took place at a ceremony held on April 5 at Regent Hotel in Singapore, in the presence of Abdullah Aldubaikhi, CEO of Bahri, and senior executives of the region’s oil majors, petrochemical trading companies and ship brokers.

The expansion will also enable Bahri Logistics and Bahri Chemicals, two of five business units of the company, to market their offerings, acquire new clients, serve existing clients, and channelize the communications. Bahri has plans to expand the services of its other business units to the APAC region in the future.

Bahri CEO Aldubaikhi said: “In our efforts to deliver on Bahri’s vision of connecting economies, sharing prosperity, and driving excellence in global logistics services, we have been actively pursuing the company’s ambitious long-term strategy to drive sustainable growth and expand its market footprint. As a result, we have established a solid presence regionally and globally. Our expansion in the Asia-Pacific region represents a key milestone in our journey, and with this, we have come even closer to our customers, allowing us to serve them better offering a wider range of industry services and unprecedented value.”

Over the past 41 years, Bahri has steadily expanded market presence to cement its position as a global leader in the maritime industry. The company currently has offices in Saudi Arabia, UAE, US and India, in addition to a vast network of agents across the Middle East and Africa, US, Europe, and Asia.

Bahri Chemicals is the largest owner and operator of chemical carriers in the Middle East, serving 150 ports worldwide. It owns and operates 36 chemical/product tankers with a capacity of 1.1 million DWT designed to the highest specifications, capable of carrying a wide range of chemical cargoes. The first business unit within Bahri, Bahri Logistics, is one of the top 10 breakbulk carriers in the world and operates six new state-of-the-art multipurpose vessels with 26,000 DWT each on a regular liner schedule.