Amid security worries, gun sales thrive in Iraq’s Mosul

A customer inspects a rifle sold in a gun shop in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul on January 28, 2019. (AFP)
An imployee of a gun shop shows a rifle in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul on January 28, 2019. (AFP)
A customer inspects a rifle sold in a gun shop in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul on January 28, 2019. (AFP)
Rifles and other items are diplayed in a gun shop in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul on January 28, 2019. (AFP)
Ammunition is on display in a gun shop in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul on January 28, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 21 April 2019
AFP
  • Gun ownership was expected to increase since Iraq altered legislation in 2018 allowing civilians to purchase pistols and semi-automatic weapons, after they had only been allowed to buy hunting guns
Updated 21 April 2019
AFP
MOSUL, Iraq: Hunting rifles, pistols and towers of ammunition magazines: new gun shops are popping up in Iraq’s Mosul, where residents are keen to own personal firearms in the unpredictable aftermath of Daesh rule.
The Daesh group reigned over the city for three years before being ousted by Iraqi forces in mid-2017.
But with militants sleeper cells still active across the broader province, the new half-dozen licensed gun traders in Mosul are seeing impressive sales.
“We’ve got a lot of customers,” said one shop owner in his 40s, who was granted a weapon-trading license from Iraq’s interior ministry a few months ago.
All his customers have gun permits, and “many also carried membership cards in the armed forces,” he told AFP.
His most popular item? Hunting rifles, said the trader. “They make up 70 percent of all my sales,” he said proudly.
Iraq has one of the highest rates of civilian gun ownership in the world, according to the Small Arms Survey, which estimated about 20 guns per 100 Iraqi civilians last year.
Gun ownership was expected to increase since Iraq altered legislation in 2018 allowing civilians to purchase pistols and semi-automatic weapons, after they had only been allowed to buy hunting guns.
In Mosul, newly-licensed shops are the latest addition to the roughly 130 gun shops across the rest of Iraq.
They offer a wide spectrum of weaponry to Mosul’s residents, from machine guns and hunting rifles to US, Chinese or Croatian pistols.
They range from $50 to $5,000, a hefty purchase in a country where the average monthly income is $500.

“We sell to civilians, but also to members of the military,” said another gun shop owner in Mosul, who also preferred to speak anonymously.
The civilians included recreational hunters but also “businessmen and journalists” who felt they may be targeted for their profession, he said.
One of them is Abu Nizar, a Mosul resident who keeps a pistol on his belt and a Kalashnikov assault rifle in his exchange office.
“A number of money-changing offices and other traders were attacked,” the 45-year-old told AFP, so he requested a gun license to keep himself and his business safe.
But it’s not just civilians who are determined to be armed.
Hamed Hassan, a 21-year-old member of Iraq’s security forces, carries a weapon while on duty but has to turn it in when he goes home.
“The security situation is still fragile,” he told AFP while weaving his way between glass cases of rifles and ammunition stockpiles in a Mosul storefront.
“I need a weapon for my personal protection.”
Hundreds of militants are believed to be hiding in the rugged mountains and open plains around Mosul, with deadly hit-and-run attacks reported every few days against military installations or government offices.
After the US-led invasion of 2003, Mosul became a stronghold of the anti-American insurrection, with Al-Qaeda seizing control of parts of the city.
The group’s terrorist progeny Daesh overran Mosul in 2014, capturing stockpiles of arms, ammunition and tanks from Iraqi forces, much of which had originated as military aid from the US.

Across Iraq, many communities rose up to defend themselves against Daesh, sometimes using personal weapons and in other cases with direct backing from the state.
Now that fighting has died down, parts of those stockpiles are being illicitly bought and sold across the country.
“Light arms of all types are still feeding the black market,” a security official told AFP on condition of anonymity.
“Some were stolen, others recuperated after Daesh fled and still others were smuggled” across northern Iraq, which borders Turkey and war-ravaged Syria.
But some Mosul residents fear even the legal trade in weapons could have negative repercussions on their city, deeply scarred by years of violence.
When Daesh held Mosul, it forced teenage boys to fight and enrolled them in military training and religious classes, meting out violent punishments — including beheadings — against those who defied its rules.
“Mosul was recently recaptured — there are still clandestine terrorist cells there that could exploit” gun sales, said sociologist Ali Zeidan, who is from Mosul.
“Crime could go up if someone got their hands on weapons this way. There should be very tough restrictions,” the 35-year-old told AFP.
Amer Al-Bek, a political analyst in the city, said authorities should reconsider awarding gun sale licenses.
“The situation in Mosul is not as stable as officials would have you believe,” Bek told AFP.
“Selling such arms to civilians will have a negative effect on security now and in the future.”

The ethical gold rush: Gilded age for guilt-free jewelry

Updated 21 April 2019
AFP
  • Specialized producers now tack a “fairmined” ecologically friendly label on their output
  • Swiss house Chopard last year became the first big name to commit to “100 percent ethical” creations
Updated 21 April 2019
AFP
PARIS: Forget how many carats — how ethical is your gold? As high-end consumers demand to know the origin of their treasures, some jewellers are ensuring they use responsibly sourced, eco-friendly or recycled gold.
Specialized producers now tack a “fairmined” ecologically friendly label on their output, and the Swiss house Chopard last year became the first big name to commit to “100 percent ethical” creations.
The Geneva-based firm, which makes the Palme d’Or trophy for the Cannes Film Festival, says it now uses only verified suppliers of gold that meet strict standards to minimize negative environmental impacts of mining the precious metal.
Among the many certificates and standards claiming to codify “responsible” goldmining, two labels stand out.
They are “fairmined” gold — a label certified by a Colombian NGO — and the more widely known “fairtrade” label launched by Swiss foundation Max Havelaar.
Both support artisanal mines that seek to preserve the environment in terms of extraction methods, along with decent working conditions and wages for the miners.
Such production remains limited — just a few hundred kilograms annually. Global gold output by comparison totals around 3,300 tons.
Concerned jewellers are keen to ensure they can trace the source of their entire supply to an ethical production cycle and to firms certified by the not-for-profit Responsible Jewellery Council, which has developed norms for the entire supply chain.
RJC members must adhere to tough standards governing ethical, human rights, social and environmental practices across the precious metals industry.
The French luxury group Kering, which says it has bought more than 3.5 tons of “responsibly produced” gold since 2015 for its Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo and Gucci brands, has committed to 100 percent use of “ethical” gold by 2020.
“We are trying to maximize the proportion of Fairmined and Fairtrade gold — but their modest production is in great demand so the bulk of our sourcing remains recycled gold, (which is) certified ‘RJC Chain of Custody’,” says Claire Piroddi, sustainability manager for Kering’s jewelry and watches.
Fairmined or Fairtrade gold is “about 10 to 12 percent more expensive. But recycled gold barely generates any additional cost premium,” Piroddi told AFP, since it was already refined for a previous life in the form of jewelry or part of a high-tech product.
Going a step further, using only precious metal from electronic or industrial waste is an original idea developed by Courbet, a brand launched just last spring.
“We do not want to promote mining extraction or use recently extracted gold, so we sought suppliers who recycle gold used in graphics cards or computer processors. That’s because we know today that more than half of gold’s available reserves have already been extracted,” says Marie-Ann Wachtmeister, Courbet’s co-founder and artistic director.
She says the brand’s watchwords are ethical and environmental consciousness.
“In a mine, a ton of terrain might contain five grams of gold, whereas a ton of electronic waste might generate 200 grams,” Wachtmeister says.
“Clients are also demanding an ecological approach more and more — they are aware of their day-to-day impact and consider the origin of what they wear,” she adds.
“The issue of supply really resonates with the public at large,” adds Thierry Lemaire, director general of Ponce, a jewelry firm that was established in Paris’s fashionable Marais district in 1886.
The company is RJC-certified and uses only recycled gold.
“There is a logic to that — if we want to do our work well, then let’s go the whole hog and respect nature. That can be done today because the entire chain has become standardised.
“Studios such as ours that work for major names on Place Vendome are all certified,” Lemaire says, referring to an upscale square in Paris.
He represents the fifth generation of family firm Ponce, which produces 45,000 gold rings a year from recycled gold.
Working in a pungent atmosphere of heated metal, refiners sit hunched over polishing machines, a large leather hide slung over their knees to catch the tiniest shaving.
“Every Friday, we have a great clearout and go over the workshop with a fine-tooth comb to pick up little bits of (gold) dust and shavings,” Lemaire says.
“Nothing is lost, it’s a truly virtuous chain.”

