Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Zamil
Updated 21 April 2019
Arab News
Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Zamil is the new chairman of the board of directors of Gulf International Bank (GIB) Saudi Arabia. He was appointed on March 31, 2019.

Al-Zamil has extensive experience in the private sector. He served as the CEO and a board member of Al-Zamil Group, where he began his professional career in 1987, and was promoted to his latest position as CEO in 2009. 

He began as an industrial engineer at Zamil Air Conditioners and subsequently became vice president for sales and marketing and purchasing and materials management. He served as senior vice president and COO of Zamil Industrial Investment Co.

He was awarded his bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from the University of Washington in Seattle, US in 1987. In 1992, he obtained his MBA in finance from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. 

Al-Zamil is a board member of several regional companies, including the General Authority of Civil Aviation, VIVA Bahrain, the Human Resources Development Fund, Gulf International Bank in the UK, and Zamil Steel Industries in Egypt, Vietnam and India. 

He is also the chairman of the board of directors of Saudi Global Ports, LLC (SGP). 

GIB announced on Sunday that it has successfully completed the conversion of its existing branches in Saudi Arabia to a locally incorporated bank.

This makes GIB the first foreign bank in the Kingdom to be locally incorporated. 

“The establishment of GIB Saudi Arabia is an important milestone in the implementation of the bank’s strategy, which remains focused on the expansion of its service offering and position as a leading digital bank and is expected to contribute positively to enhanced performance and profitability,” Al-Zamil said. 

He said that the public investment fund’s contribution and partnership with GIB will enable the bank to accelerate the growth of its operations and customer base in the Kingdom as well as in other Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

0
Muslim World League signs deal with Moscow to promote interfaith dialogue

Updated 24 min 43 sec ago
SPA
Muslim World League signs deal with Moscow to promote interfaith dialogue

  • Al-Issa lauds Russian model of national harmony and coexistence
  • Al-Issa also met with Speaker of the Russian Parliament last month
Updated 24 min 43 sec ago
SPA
MOSCOW: The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League (MWL) Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa held a meeting with the president of the Russian People’s Council, Sergei Ordzhonikidze, and other council members, where they discussed issues of common interest.

They looked into means of boosting cooperation between Russia and the Muslim world, supporting positive national integration programs and countering extremist speeches and Islamophobia.

Al-Issa lauded the Russian model of national harmony and coexistence, while Ordzhonikidze presented Al-Issa with a copy of the council’s yearly report.

At the meeting the two parties signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to share their experiences in the fight against extremist ideologies, the promotion of interreligious dialogue and coexistence and the implementation of joint projects to achieve shared goals. They also stressed the pure and peaceful values of Islam and rejected all forms of extremism and Islamophobia.

The meeting was attended by the Russian deputy chairman of the Committee for the Development of Agriculture, Aygun Memedov, the chairman of the Committee on the Normalization of Relations Between Nationalities and Religions, Sheikh Albert Karganov, the Mufti of Moscow and the Khanti-Mansisk Region in Siberia Sheikh Tahir Samatov.

Last month, Al-Issa met with Speaker of the Russian Parliament Vyacheslav Volodin. They discussed subjects related to promoting and supporting dialogue among followers of different religions and civilizations, activating cultural contacts and exchanges between the Muslim world and Russia.

Al-Issa signed a cooperation agreement between the MWL and Moscow’s Fund for Islamic Culture, Science and Education. The agreement focused on tackling extremism and promoting tolerance. The agreement stressed the need for cooperation in the fight against extremism, intolerance, aggression and hostility among religions, races and ideologies that could lead to terrorism.

Both parties agreed to exchange information on the activities of scientific centers, cultural forums and websites.

