Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Zamil, chairman, Gulf International Bank (GIB) Saudi Arabia

Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Zamil is the new chairman of the board of directors of Gulf International Bank (GIB) Saudi Arabia. He was appointed on March 31, 2019.

Al-Zamil has extensive experience in the private sector. He served as the CEO and a board member of Al-Zamil Group, where he began his professional career in 1987, and was promoted to his latest position as CEO in 2009.

He began as an industrial engineer at Zamil Air Conditioners and subsequently became vice president for sales and marketing and purchasing and materials management. He served as senior vice president and COO of Zamil Industrial Investment Co.

He was awarded his bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from the University of Washington in Seattle, US in 1987. In 1992, he obtained his MBA in finance from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia.

Al-Zamil is a board member of several regional companies, including the General Authority of Civil Aviation, VIVA Bahrain, the Human Resources Development Fund, Gulf International Bank in the UK, and Zamil Steel Industries in Egypt, Vietnam and India.

He is also the chairman of the board of directors of Saudi Global Ports, LLC (SGP).

GIB announced on Sunday that it has successfully completed the conversion of its existing branches in Saudi Arabia to a locally incorporated bank.

This makes GIB the first foreign bank in the Kingdom to be locally incorporated.

“The establishment of GIB Saudi Arabia is an important milestone in the implementation of the bank’s strategy, which remains focused on the expansion of its service offering and position as a leading digital bank and is expected to contribute positively to enhanced performance and profitability,” Al-Zamil said.

He said that the public investment fund’s contribution and partnership with GIB will enable the bank to accelerate the growth of its operations and customer base in the Kingdom as well as in other Gulf Cooperation Council countries.