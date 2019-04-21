You are here

Arab League FMs hold extraordinary session to discuss Palestinian woes

Saudi Minister of State for African Affairs Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Kattan attends a session of the Arab League foreign ministers in Cairo on Sunday. (SPA)
Updated 21 April 2019
Arab News
Arab League FMs hold extraordinary session to discuss Palestinian woes

Updated 21 April 2019
Arab News
Arab League foreign ministers held an extraordinary session in Cairo on Sunday to discuss the situation in the Palestinian territories. The secretary-general of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, discussed the latest developments on the Palestinian issue and deliberated on the media coverage of the much-touted “Deal of the century.”

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas briefed the Arab foreign ministers on the issue and the current situation in the Palestinian territories.

The Arab League has 22 member states. It was founded in Cairo in March 1945 with six members. 

It is a political organization that strives to help integrate its members economically, and to help resolve issues involving member states.

 

Topics: Arab League Israeli-Palestinian conflict

How Meir Kahane’s toxic legacy poisoned the Palestinian peace process

Updated 22 April 2019
Arab News
How Meir Kahane's toxic legacy poisoned the Palestinian peace process

  • Brooklyn-born rabbi who demanded forced emigration of Arabs and inspired Israel’s far right is latest subject of Arab News ‘Preachers of Hate’ series
  • As a member of the Israeli parliament, Kahane proposed laws to strip Arabs of citizenship and force their emigration
Updated 22 April 2019
Arab News
JEDDAH: As Israel’s most right-wing government in living memory prepares to take office, the outlook for the Palestinian-Israeli peace process has rarely been more dismal.

After his narrow election victory this month, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is clinging to office by assembling a coalition of Knesset members with no interest in peace. They range from far-right ultra Zionists to overt racists. Many, in particular the Otzma Yehudit, or “Jewish Power” party, are acolytes of Meir Kahane — a Brooklyn-born rabbi who co-founded the militant Jewish Defense League in 1968,  joined the West Bank settler movement and established an extremist Israeli political party.

It is because of this toxic legacy that Kahane is the subject today of Preachers of Hate — the Arab News series that exposes extremist clerics of all religions and nationalities, places their words and deeds in context, and explains their malign influence on those who follow them.

As a member of the Knesset, Kahane proposed laws to strip Arabs of citizenship and force their emigration. 

In the end he proved too extreme even for the Israeli far right; he was disqualified from running for office, and was eventually assassinated in New York in 1990.

Kahane’s hatred lives on, however, in Israel’s continuing rejection of the Palestinian people’s entitlement to basic human dignity, far less a meaningful peace process and an independent state.

As the leading academic and Arab News columnist Yossi Mekelberg writes today: “Few people have contaminated the discourse within Israel with sheer hatred and anti-Arab bigotry as much as Meir Kahane.”

 

Also Read: Meir Kahane: A torch to fuel anti-Arab hatred

 

Topics: Preachers of Hate Meir Kahane extremism Zionism Benjamin Netanyahu

