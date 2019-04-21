Iraq court sentences four to death for joining Daesh

Arab League FMs hold extraordinary session to discuss Palestinian woes

Arab League foreign ministers held an extraordinary session in Cairo on Sunday to discuss the situation in the Palestinian territories. The secretary-general of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, discussed the latest developments on the Palestinian issue and deliberated on the media coverage of the much-touted “Deal of the century.”

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas briefed the Arab foreign ministers on the issue and the current situation in the Palestinian territories.

The Arab League has 22 member states. It was founded in Cairo in March 1945 with six members.

It is a political organization that strives to help integrate its members economically, and to help resolve issues involving member states.