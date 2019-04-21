You are here

Iraq court sentences four to death for joining Daesh

Reuters
  • Daesh captured a third of Iraq in 2014 but was largely defeated both there and in neighboring Syria where US-backed forces proclaimed last month the capture of Daesh’s last territory
Reuters
BAGHDAD: An Iraqi court has sentenced four people to death by hanging for belonging to the Daesh militant group and committing terrorist crimes in Iraq and Syria, a judiciary statement said on Sunday.
The four men, wanted by Iraqi authorities, were handed to Iraq by the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the statement said.
A Baghdad criminal court convicted them for joining Daesh and “carrying out criminal operations that targeted innocent civilians with the aim of undermining peace and stability in Iraq and Syria.” A judicial source said the four men were Iraqi.
In February, Iraq’s military said the SDF had handed 280 Iraqi and foreign detainees to Baghdad.
Thousands of foreigners have fought on behalf of Daesh in Iraq and Syria since at least 2014. Many foreign women came — or were brought — from overseas to join the militants. Iraqi courts are relying on counterterrorism laws to prosecute thousands of suspects, including foreign militants, for joining the ultra-hard-line militant group.
Human rights groups have accused Iraqi and other regional forces of inconsistencies in the judicial process and flawed trials leading to unfair convictions.
Daesh captured a third of Iraq in 2014 but was largely defeated both there and in neighboring Syria where US-backed forces proclaimed last month the capture of Daesh’s last territory.

Arab League FMs hold extraordinary session to discuss Palestinian woes

Arab News
Arab News
Arab League foreign ministers held an extraordinary session in Cairo on Sunday to discuss the situation in the Palestinian territories. The secretary-general of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, discussed the latest developments on the Palestinian issue and deliberated on the media coverage of the much-touted “Deal of the century.”

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas briefed the Arab foreign ministers on the issue and the current situation in the Palestinian territories.

The Arab League has 22 member states. It was founded in Cairo in March 1945 with six members. 

It is a political organization that strives to help integrate its members economically, and to help resolve issues involving member states.

 

