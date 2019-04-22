You are here

  • Home
  • Care workers cross Europe’s east-west divide
﻿

Care workers cross Europe’s east-west divide

1 / 5
Slovakian care taker Alena Konecna helps a 89-year-old bedridden woman in Leoben, Austria on March 20, 2019. (AFP)
2 / 5
Slovakian care taker Alena Konecna helps a 89-year-old bedridden woman in Leoben, Austria on March 20, 2019. (AFP)
3 / 5
Slovakian care taker Alena Konecna sends a good-bye kiss to her friend as she leaves her home for another two-weeks long work trip (in Austria), in Banska Bystrica, Slovakia on April 10, 2019. (AFP)
4 / 5
Slovakian care taker Alena Konecna, accompanied by her friend Michal, leaves her home for another two-weeks long work trip (in Austria), in Banska Bystrica, Slovakia on April 10, 2019. (AFP)
5 / 5
Slovakian care taker Maria Gelienova poses for a picture with her boss Klaus Katzianka, owner of the care taker agency EUROPFLEGE, in Leoben, Austria on March 20, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 22 April 2019
AFP
0

Care workers cross Europe’s east-west divide

  • Up to 300,000 caregivers are estimated to work in private homes in Germany, mostly illegally
  • Care workers can earn roughly double as much in Austria than in Slovakia, although Konecna says it’s hard to leave behind her daughter, now 19
Updated 22 April 2019
AFP
0

LEOBEN, Austria: Every two weeks, Alena Konecna packs her bags to leave her own mother and daughter at home in Slovakia and travel some 400 kilometers (250 miles) across the border into Austria to take care of someone else’s mother.
As citizens across the continent prepare to vote in May’s European Parliament elections, 40-year-old Konecna is an example of those who regularly take advantage of one of the EU’s most important pillars: the free movement of labor.
She’s one of more than 65,000 people — mostly women from Slovakia and Romania — who form the backbone of Austria’s domestic care sector.
For two weeks at a time, Konecna stays with the 89-year-old bedridden woman to cook and care for her.
“Without care workers from abroad, the 24-hour care system would break down... No one (in Austria) wants to do it,” says Klaus Katzianka, who runs the agency that found Konecna her current job and who himself needs round-the-clock care due to a disability.
But the arrangement may be coming under strain.

Austria — along with other countries such as Germany, Greece and Italy — looked to poorer neighboring states after the fall of communism to meet the need for carers generated by an aging population and changing family structures.
But it is “problematic to build a system on this,” says Kai Leichsenring, executive director of the European Center for Social Welfare Policy and Research.
As eastern European nations become richer and their own populations age, workers there may increasingly choose to stay put, he warns.
Western European nations would then have to look further afield — to Ukraine or China, for example — to meet the ever-growing demand.
In Konecna’s case, she started to work as a caregiver more than two years ago in the town of Leoben, nestled amid mountains in the Austrian countryside, which reminds her of her home in Banska Bystrica in Slovakia.
Previously the single mother worked in a factory in the car industry.
Fed up with the long shifts and inspired by her mother’s erstwhile career as a nurse, in 2015 she took a three-month course in first aid and care skills, including some practical experience in nursing homes.
She also took a one-month German course, allowing her to watch TV with her employer and read newspapers to her.
Care workers can earn roughly double as much in Austria than in Slovakia, although Konecna says it’s hard to leave behind her daughter, now 19.
“My daughter was often sick when I was away. And I have missed things like my daughter’s birthday,” she says, adding she would prefer working in Slovakia if wages were better there.

Besides being separated from their families, there are other problems in how the sector works across Europe.
A study by the Johannes Gutenberg University in Mainz found inadequate training, extreme working hours and salaries below the legal minimum wage.
Up to 300,000 caregivers are estimated to work in private homes in Germany, mostly illegally. They previously hailed mostly from Poland but now increasingly come from poorer EU states such as Romania and Slovakia.
Konecna was put off going to Germany by the more gruelling cycle which is common there, with workers staying three months at a time.
For many of those from poorer EU member states working in the West, workplace conditions can leave lasting effects.
In Romania, more than 150 women were hospitalized at Socola Psychiatric Hospital in the country’s northeast last year alone, their mental health having suffered after caring for the elderly abroad — what has become known as the “Italy syndrome.”
“I had the misfortune to work all the time for elderly people suffering from Alzheimer’s so I spent most of my time between four walls, under constant pressure,” says one former hospital patient, a 58-year-old mother of two who worked in Italy from 2002 until 2014.
“I devoted the most beautiful years of my life to elderly Italians.”

Added to the stress of such jobs, there are signs that EU migrant workers like Konecna may come under fire from their host governments.
Last year in Austria for example, the right-wing government decided to cut the amount of child benefit paid to foreigners who work in Austria but whose children live abroad in lower income countries.
With a monthly salary of about 1,200 euros ($1,400), Konecna says the changes have meant an effective pay cut of 80 euros, a “big minus” for her.
Katzianka, who fears difficulties to find carers from Slovakia now, has hired a lawyer for Konecna to contest the change.
Romania has also protested to the European Commission over the change, saying it violates EU principles of equal treatment.

Topics: Austria

Related

0 photos
Offbeat
Amid security worries, gun sales thrive in Iraq’s Mosul
0
Offbeat
Tiger attacks Kansas zoo keeper after ‘error’ brought two together

Dingo drags sleeping toddler from bed on Australia's Fraser Island

A father had to pull his son from the jaws of a dingo after it had dragged the sleeping toddler from a camper van on Australia's popular Fraser Island. (Reuters)
Updated 22 April 2019
Reuters
0

Dingo drags sleeping toddler from bed on Australia's Fraser Island

  • Dingoes, introduced to Australia about 4,000 years ago, are protected in Queensland state's national parks, World Heritage areas, Aboriginal reserves and the Australian Capital Territory
Updated 22 April 2019
Reuters
0

SYDNEY: A dingo dragged a sleeping toddler from a camper van on a popular Australian holiday island late on Thursday, but his father awoke and pulled his 14-month-old son from the jaws of the dog-like dingo.
"The parents woke up to the baby screaming and chased after him and had to fight the dingoes off to take the 14-month-old boy away," paramedic Ben Du Toit told local media on Friday.
The boy suffered head and neck injuries in the attack on Fraser Island off the northeast coast and was taken to hospital.
Australia's dingo is a protected species on Fraser Island and are a popular attraction for camping tourists. The latest dingo attack was the third this year on Fraser Island.
In 1980 baby Azaria Chamberlain disappeared from a tent in a camping ground in Australia's outback, with her mother claiming she was taken by a dingo. The baby's body was never found, creating a mystery that captivated Australians for years and was made into a book and a film with Meryl Streep and Sam Neill.
Azaria's mother Lindy was jailed for three years over her daughter's death before later being cleared, but it wasn't until 2012 that a court ruled that a dingo killed Azaria.
Dingoes, introduced to Australia about 4,000 years ago, are protected in Queensland state's national parks, World Heritage areas, Aboriginal reserves and the Australian Capital Territory. Elsewhere, they are a declared pest species.
Dingoes hold a significant place in the spiritual and cultural practices of many Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.
Fraser Island's dingo population is estimated to be around 200, with packs of up to 30 dogs roaming the island, according to the Queensland Department of Environment and Science.
The department warns that generally dingoes go about their lives and stay clear of people. "From time to time, dingoes may come close and some encounters can turn to tragedy," a statement on the department's website warns. "Stay alert and stay calm."

Topics: dingo Australia Sydeny

Related

0
Food & Health
Blankets, bed-sharing common in accidental baby suffocations
0 photos
Offbeat
World’s smallest baby boy set to go home in Japan

Latest updates

Sri Lanka lifts curfew as death toll from attacks rises sharply
0
North Korea’s Kim heads to Russia to revive old friendship
0
Sudan tensions escalate after talks with military break down
0
Huawei first-quarter revenue grows 39% to $27 billion amid heightened US pressure
0
Lawyers for former Nissan chief Ghosn apply for bail
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.