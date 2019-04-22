You are here

Tesla investigating incident of parked car exploding in Shanghai

People visit a Tesla booth during the media day for the Shanghai auto show in Shanghai, China, on April 16, 2019. (REUTERS/Aly Song)
Reuters
Tesla investigating incident of parked car exploding in Shanghai

SHANGHAI: US electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. on Monday said it had sent a team to investigate a video on Chinese social media which showed a parked Tesla Model S car exploding.
The video was widely shared on China’s Twitter-like Weibo, with the hashtag “Tesla self-ignites” becoming one of the most-read topics on the platform, being viewed over five million times.
It showed a parked Tesla S starting to emit smoke from its bonnet before exploding and bursting into flames, damaging surrounding cars. A time stamp on the video showed that it occurred on Sunday evening.
Reuters was not immediately able to verify the origins of the video, which Weibo users said was taken in Shanghai.
“After finding out about this incident in Shanghai, we immediately sent a team to the scene. We are currently contacting relevant departments to understand the situation. Based on current information, no one was hurt,” Tesla said on its official Weibo account.
The incident comes as Tesla has been trying to revive its sales in China which have been hit hard by Sino-US trade tensions.
The company currently imports all the cars it sells in China, but it is in the process of building a factory in Shanghai that will manufacture Model 3 cars in the initial phase and help it minimize the impact of the trade war and tariffs.
In March, Tesla also encountered a hiccup when Shanghai customs temporarily clearance for a batch of Tesla’s Model 3 cars citing a labelling issue.

Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn hit with fresh charge: media

Updated 10 min 45 sec ago
AFP
0

Ex-Nissan boss Ghosn hit with fresh charge: media

  • NHK and Jiji Press reported that prosecutors have filed the new charge
  • This paves the way for Carlos Ghosn’s legal team to appeal for bail
Updated 10 min 45 sec ago
AFP
0
TOKYO: Former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn was reportedly charged on Monday with financial misconduct, the fourth set of formal charges against the former auto sector tycoon.
Public broadcaster NHK and local news agency Jiji Press reported that prosecutors have filed the new charge, which paves the way for his legal team to appeal for bail.

