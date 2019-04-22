You are here

  • Home
  • Samsung delays Galaxy Fold media events in China
﻿

Samsung delays Galaxy Fold media events in China

DJ Koh, president and CEO of Samsung’s IT and mobile communications division, during the Samsung Unpacked launch of Galaxy Fold in California on February 20, 2019. (AFP)
Updated 22 April 2019
Reuters
0

Samsung delays Galaxy Fold media events in China

  • Instead of plaudits ahead of the phone’s launch on April 26 in the US, Samsung has instead received brickbats
  • The hashtag #foldgate trended on Twitter because of the smartphone issues
Updated 22 April 2019
Reuters
0

SEOUL: Smartphone maker Samsung postponed media events for its Galaxy Fold planned for this week in Hong Kong and Shanghai, a company official said, days after reviewers of the foldable handset reported defective samples.
The official did not elaborate on reasons or rescheduling.
Instead of plaudits ahead of the phone’s launch on April 26 in the United States, the South Korean conglomerate has been blighted by technology journalists reporting breaks, bulges and blinking screens after using their samples for as little as a day.
Samsung said it received “a few” reports of damage to the displays of samples of the $1,980 handset, raising the specter of the combustible Galaxy Note 7 three years ago which the firm ultimately pulled from shelves at massive cost.
The reviewers’ reports of broken screens went viral online and prompted the creation of hashtag #foldgate on Twitter.
Samsung has hailed the folding design as the future in a field that has seen few surprises since Apple’s iPhone in 2007. Chinese rival Huawei Technologies has also announced a folding handset, the Mate X.
The Samsung official on Monday said it had no change to its previously announced release date in the United States.
It plans to begin South Korean and European sales in May, and Chinese sales from an undisclosed date.

Topics: retail smartphones Samsung Galaxy Fold

Related

0
Media
Samsung Galaxy Fold gets UAE royal seal of approval ahead of April 26 launch
0
Business & Economy
Samsung receives reports of Galaxy Fold screen problems, says to investigate

Huawei first-quarter revenue grows 39% to $27 billion amid heightened US pressure

Updated 22 April 2019
Reuters
0

Huawei first-quarter revenue grows 39% to $27 billion amid heightened US pressure

  • The world’s biggest telecoms equipment maker also said its net profit margin was around 8 percent for the quarter
  • Washington has intensified a campaign against Huawei, alleging its equipment could be used for espionage
Updated 22 April 2019
Reuters
0

HONG KONG: Huawei Technologies said on Monday its first-quarter revenue jumped 39 percent to 179.7 billion yuan ($26.81 billion), in the Chinese technology firm’s first-ever quarterly results.
The Shenzhen-based firm, the world’s biggest telecoms equipment maker, also said its net profit margin was around 8 percent for the quarter, which it added was slightly higher than the same period last year. Huawei did not disclose its actual net profit.
The limited results announcement comes at a time when Washington has intensified a campaign against unlisted Huawei, alleging its equipment could be used for espionage and urging US allies to ban it from building next-generation 5G mobile networks.
Huawei has repeatedly denied the allegations and launched an unprecedented media blitz by opening up its campus to journalists and making its typically low-key founder, Ren Zhengfei, available for media interviews.
The Chinese firm, which is also the world’s No. 3 smartphone maker, said last week the number of contracts it has won to provide 5G telecoms gear increased further despite the US campaign.
By the end of March, Huawei said it had signed 40 commercial 5G contracts with carriers, shipped more than 70,000 5G base stations to markets around the world and expects to have shipped 100,000 by May.
Huawei’s network business saw its first drop in revenue in two years in 2018. But Ren Zhengfei said in an interview with CNBC earlier this month that network equipment sales rose 15 percent while sales of the consumer business increased by more than 70 percent in the first quarter.
“These figures show that we are still growing, not declining,” Ren said.
Guo Ping, rotating chairman of the company, has said he expects all three business groups — consumer, carrier and enterprise — to post double-digit growth this year.
Huawei also said on Monday it had shipped 59 million smartphones in the first quarter. It did not disclose year-ago comparable figures, but according to market research firm Strategy Analytics, Huawei shipped 39.3 million smartphones in the first quarter of 2018.

Topics: Huawei China technology

Related

0
Business & Economy
Huawei vows to ‘shake off’ pressure as network business takes a hit
0
World
China to fight ‘for legitimate rights’ of Huawei and others

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia arrests 13 accused of planning terrorist attacks
0
US ending sanction waivers for countries importing Iranian oil, increasing economic pressure on regime: White House
0
Iraqi police arrest man selling Saddam Hussein watches in Baghdad
0
Turkish police arrest ruling party member, eight others after opposition chief attack
0
Five Algerian billionaires arrested as part of antigraft investigation
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.