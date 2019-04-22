You are here

Arab League pledges $100 million to Palestinians, rejects Trump’s ‘deal’

The Arab League said Trump's peace deal will not work to create peace in the Middle East. (AFP)
  • Israel withheld the money over Palestinian payments to political prisoners
  • Palestinian leadership boycotted Washington after they recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel
CAIRO: The Arab League has pledged to pay $100 million a month to the Palestinian Authority to plug the gap left when Israel blocked tax transfers earlier in the year.
“We confirm that Arab countries will support the Palestinian state’s budget... (to) resist the political and financial pressure it faces,” the League said Sunday following a meeting in Cairo.
Israel collects taxes on behalf of the PA, but withheld $138 million in transfers in February over Palestinian payments to political prisoners jailed for attacks against Israelis.
The Arab League’s move comes as the Trump administration prepares to unveil a much-touted “Deal of the Century” for peace between the Palestinians and Israel in the coming months.
The Palestinian leadership, which has boycotted Washington over a series of moves including recognizing the bitterly disputed city of Jerusalem as capital of Israel, says it can no longer trust the United States as a broker.
The Arab League said the deal “will not succeed in achieving long-lasting and comprehensive peace in the Middle East.”
The peace plan is being developed by Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, whose close ties to right-wing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have heightened Palestinian suspicions.
Israel seized the West Bank, Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war.

Topics: Arab League The Palestinian Authority Donald Trump

Sudan tensions escalate after talks with military break down

Updated 22 April 2019
AP
0

Sudan tensions escalate after talks with military break down

  • Demonstrations in Sudan continued after talks between the army and protest leaders broke down
  • One of the demonstrators said the army is an extension of the regime
Updated 22 April 2019
AP
0

KHARTOUM: Tensions are rising in Sudan after talks broke down between protesters and the country’s military rulers who earlier in April ousted President Omar Al-Bashir after months of street protests against his rule.
Large crowds lit up the night sky with their cellphones, singing and chanting as protest leaders delivered fiery speeches in the capital, Khartoum, on Sunday night.
The protest organizers — the Sudanese Professionals Association — said they suspended talks with the ruling military council because it failed to meet their demands for an immediate transfer to a civilian government.
The protesters fear the military intends to cling to power or put another general in charge.
Qurashi Diefallah, a protester, said they’re disappointed because the army is “just an extension of the regime which stole 30 years from us.”

Topics: Sudan Protests

