EU Commission chief vows to fight 'fake news' in poll lead-up

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker speaks during a debate on the future of Europe at the European Parliament last week in Strasbourg, France. (AFP)
Updated 22 April 2019
AFP
EU Commission chief vows to fight ‘fake news’ in poll lead-up

  • Jean-Claude Juncker: If governments make claims about the EU or the commission, which do not correspond to the truth, then we will respond
  • Juncker: I have already seen attempts to influence the election of the European Parliament by manipulation
Updated 22 April 2019
AFP
BERLIN: EU Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker has reportedly vowed to crack down on any “fake news” in the build-up to next month’s European election campaigns.
“If governments make claims about the EU or the commission, which do not correspond to the truth, then we will respond,” Juncker said in an interview appearing in Tuesday’s edition of newspapers owned by Germany’s Funke media group.
“I will do this myself in the coming weeks before the election.”
Juncker, the commission’s president, vigorously warned against manipulation attempts to sway voters — even from EU member states. “I have already seen attempts to influence the election of the European Parliament by manipulation, which comes from several corners, not only from outside the EU,” he added.
“States within the union are also trying to steer the electorate’s will in a certain direction with fake news.
“The commission is prepared to fight it all off.”
Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been a vocal critic of Juncker, holding the EU chief responsible for allowing the UK to potentially fracture the union once the UK finally sees Brexit through.
“The Hungarian government chief Orban claims that I am responsible for Brexit — although that is stuck down by evidence to the contrary,” Juncker said in response. “The Hungarian government also claims that I am to blame for the division of East and West in Europe — although the commission has done everything to fill the gap.” Elections for the European Parliament will take place from May 23 to 26 across the continent.
Voter turnout at European Parliament elections has dropped steadily over the years, hitting a record low of 43 percent at the last poll in 2014 when Euroskeptic parties made major gains.

Bulgaria: Killer of TV journalist gets 30 years in prison

Viktoria Marinova. (AFP)
Updated 23 April 2019
AFP
Bulgaria: Killer of TV journalist gets 30 years in prison

  • Media watchdog Journalists Without Borders had accused authorities of trying to impede the inquest and sweep the crime under the carpet
Updated 23 April 2019
AFP
SOFIA: A 21-year-old man was Monday sentenced to 30 years in prison for the brutal rape and murder of a Bulgarian television presenter, avoiding a life term after confessing to the crime.
Severin Krasimirov, also Bulgarian, was arrested in Germany where he had fled after assaulting and killing Viktoria Marinova on October 6.
A court in the northeastern Bulgarian city of Ruse also ordered him to pay 450,000 leva (230,000 euros, $259,000) to Marinova’s family.
Prosecutors said the crime was “linked to sexual motives and had no links to the profession of the victim.” They added that Krasimirov was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the “brutal rape.”
The court said Marinova, 30, was killed “in a particularly brutal manner” after being grabbed while jogging in an alley along the Danube.
She was due to present a new program in which she pledged to unveil serious cases of corruption.
Media watchdog Journalists Without Borders had accused authorities of trying to impede the inquest and sweep the crime under the carpet.

