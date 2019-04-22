Fake News Watch: Reports of a theft have been greatly exaggerated…

1. Kuwait denies “human organs theft” rumors on social media
The Kuwaiti Health Ministry has denied reports circulated on social media claiming that the human organs of a dead Egyptian resident had been stolen.
The rumors claimed that the organs of an Egyptian resident were stolen from a mortuary at the Al Sabah medical area.
A press release issued by the ministry said that the reports were fake and baseless, adding that such rumors negatively reflect on the reputation of Kuwait’s health sector.
The ministry said that it will take all the necessary measures to track down those who promoted the fake news.
2. Egypt ministry puts record straight on expat vote
The Egyptian Ministry for Immigration has denied rumors claiming that Egyptians living abroad were allowed to vote online in a referendum on constitutional amendments.
Social media users had earlier debated whether the vote for Egyptians abroad can be cast electronically. In a statement, the ministry cited the National Electoral Commission as saying there would be no such electronic vote on the constitutional amendments.
