Fake News Watch: Reports of a theft have been greatly exaggerated…

The Kuwait City skyline. The Kuwaiti Health Ministry said that it will take all the necessary measures to track down those who promoted an incident of fake news. (Reuters)
Updated 23 April 2019
Arab News
  • The Kuwaiti Health Ministry has denied reports circulated on social media claiming that the human organs of a dead Egyptian resident had been stolen
  • The Egyptian Ministry for Immigration has denied rumors claiming that Egyptians living abroad were allowed to vote online in a referendum on constitutional amendments
1. Kuwait denies “human organs theft” rumors on social media
The Kuwaiti Health Ministry has denied reports circulated on social media claiming that the human organs of a dead Egyptian resident had been stolen.
The rumors claimed that the organs of an Egyptian resident were stolen from a mortuary at the Al Sabah medical area.
A press release issued by the ministry said that the reports were fake and baseless, adding that such rumors negatively reflect on the reputation of Kuwait’s health sector.
The ministry said that it will take all the necessary measures to track down those who promoted the fake news.

2. Egypt ministry puts record straight on expat vote
The Egyptian Ministry for Immigration has denied rumors claiming that Egyptians living abroad were allowed to vote online in a referendum on constitutional amendments.
Social media users had earlier debated whether the vote for Egyptians abroad can be cast electronically. In a statement, the ministry cited the National Electoral Commission as saying there would be no such electronic vote on the constitutional amendments.

Bulgaria: Killer of TV journalist gets 30 years in prison

Viktoria Marinova. (AFP)
Updated 23 April 2019
AFP
0

Bulgaria: Killer of TV journalist gets 30 years in prison

  • Media watchdog Journalists Without Borders had accused authorities of trying to impede the inquest and sweep the crime under the carpet
Updated 23 April 2019
AFP
0

SOFIA: A 21-year-old man was Monday sentenced to 30 years in prison for the brutal rape and murder of a Bulgarian television presenter, avoiding a life term after confessing to the crime.
Severin Krasimirov, also Bulgarian, was arrested in Germany where he had fled after assaulting and killing Viktoria Marinova on October 6.
A court in the northeastern Bulgarian city of Ruse also ordered him to pay 450,000 leva (230,000 euros, $259,000) to Marinova’s family.
Prosecutors said the crime was “linked to sexual motives and had no links to the profession of the victim.” They added that Krasimirov was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the “brutal rape.”
The court said Marinova, 30, was killed “in a particularly brutal manner” after being grabbed while jogging in an alley along the Danube.
She was due to present a new program in which she pledged to unveil serious cases of corruption.
Media watchdog Journalists Without Borders had accused authorities of trying to impede the inquest and sweep the crime under the carpet.

