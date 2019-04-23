You are here

Yemen central bank ready to supply banks with foreign currency

The central bank's branch in Aden is the one that belongs to the internationally recognized government. (AFP/File)
Reuters
  • The central bank was divided to two branches after the war started
  • The central bank almost doubled its rate last year to stabilize the economy
Reuters
DUBAI: Yemen’s central bank said it is ready to supply commercial and Islamic banks with foreign currency to finance imports of goods into the country, which has been pushed to the brink of famine by a four-year war, a Yemeni news agency reported.
The central bank has split into two rival head offices, reflecting the war between the Saudi-backed government and the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, creating hold-ups and payment problems that have exacerbated an urgent humanitarian crisis.
The branch in the southern port of Aden, the seat of the internationally recognized government, issued a circular saying it was ready to sell banks foreign currency at a rate of 506 rials to the US dollar or at market rates, “whichever is lower,” state news agency Saba reported late on Monday.
It cited the statement as saying this would cover letters of credit and financing guarantees for imports of goods not covered by a $2 billion grant from Saudi Arabia to help finance imports of basic goods and petroleum products.
The United Nations says about 80 percent of the 30 million population needs some form of humanitarian assistance and two-thirds of all districts in Yemen are in a “pre-famine” state.
The rival central bank headquartered in Sanaa, the capital now held by the Houthis who control most urban centers in Yemen, did not receive any funds from the Saudi loan. An official in the Sanaa branch said last year that traders must get letters of credit in Aden.
The conflict has devastated the economy of the poorest Arabian Peninsula nation. It has cut supply routes, reduced imports and caused severe inflation. The central bank nearly doubled its interest rate late last year to stabilize the currency.

Topics: Yemen Central Bank Houthi

Amazon strengthens ties with French food retailer Casino

Reuters
Amazon strengthens ties with French food retailer Casino

  • The move could re-ignite speculation of a bigger deal later on
  • The extended partnership comes as Casino is selling assets and cutting debt to try to allay investor concerns
Reuters
PARIS: E-commerce giant Amazon and French retailer Casino are expanding their partnership, with Amazon installing pick-up lockers in Casino stores and more of the French company’s products to be available on Amazon.
The move, which follows an initial co-operation between Casino’s upmarket Monoprix supermarket chain and Amazon in Paris, could re-ignite speculation of a bigger deal later on.
An Amazon spokeswoman said it had a policy of not commenting on market speculation. Amazon’s purchase of bricks-and-mortar US food retailer Whole Foods Market last year has raised speculation it could seek to buy a European food retailer.
The extended partnership comes as Casino is selling assets and cutting debt to try to allay investor concerns over its finances and those of parent company Rallye.
The deal, unveiled on Tuesday, will see Amazon lockers installed in 1,000 locations across France in nine of Casino’s brands, including Monoprix, Monop, Geant, Hyper Casino, Casino Supermarche, Leaderprice, Viva and Spar by the end of the year. The lockers store Amazon products to be picked up by customers.
More Casino-branded products will also be available on Amazon, while Amazon and Monoprix will extend their partnership on Amazon’s Prime Now grocery delivery service outside Paris and into new cities in the next twelve months.
“This announcement represents a new step in strengthening Casino’s omnichannel strategy to always be a little more in the heart of consumers’ lives,” said Casino’s chief executive Jean-Charles Naouri in a statement.
Monoprix, seen by analysts as similar to Whole Foods, started filling orders for subscribers to Amazon’s Prime loyalty program in parts of Paris last September.
This partnership has been closely watched as Monoprix was the first French retailer to agree in March 2018 to sell products via Amazon, causing a stir in the fiercely competitive domestic market.
France is Amazon’s third largest market in Europe, after Britain and Germany. Amazon is the e-commerce leader in France with a market share of 17.3 percent, but its grocery market share stands at just 2 percent, according to Kantar data.
The US group, which has run its Amazon Prime express delivery service in Paris since 2016, has made no secret of its desire to launch a grocery delivery service in France as part of its ambitions to expand in food retail.
But the French supermarket sector has powerful incumbents such as Carrefour and Leclerc, operating at low margins and with a dense network of stores.
Earlier this week, Casino said it would sell 12 Casino hypermarkets and 20 supermarkets to Apollo Global Management in a deal worth up to €470 million ($529 million).

Topics: retail Amazon casino France

