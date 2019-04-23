Kate Beckinsale flaunts Lebanese look in New York

DUBAI: British actress Kate Beckinsale appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” last week wearing a flirty cocktail dress by Lebanese designer Georges Chakra.

The one-shouldered, form-fitting black dress featured white ruffles on the neckline and shoulder and was styled with simple black Louboutin pumps and loose, wavy hair.

“Stunner @katebeckinsale (on) ‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon’ in a #GeorgesChakra black-and-white ruffled mini cocktail dress from the 2018 Spring/Summer couture collection,” the fashion house posted on Instagram.

While on the late-night talk show, Beckinsale threw caution to wind and played one of Fallon’s long-running games, “Can You Feel It?”

The segment involves Fallon and his guest having to guess what an item is by feeling it inside a box.

The audience was in hysterics as both Beckinsale and Fallon were forced to caress a human foot in the final round of the game.

Beckinsale was on the show to promote her new show, “The Widow,” which is airing on Amazon Prime.

The series stars Beckinsale as Georgia Wells, a troubled woman whose life is turned upside down when she suspects that her husband, who she previously believed had died in a plane crash in Africa, may actually be alive.

She travels to Africa to find him and encounters countless dangers along the way.

“Georgia Wells is a really complicated character. I think of her as the unluckiest person in the whole world. She either has everything bad happen to her or nearly bad happen to her,” Beckinsale told the Los Angeles Times in a recent interview.

“It was a very emotionally intense role, a grueling six-month shoot in South Africa. People that you’re working with are seeing you sobbing and suffering hours and hours a day,” she added about the experience.

Beckinsale isn’t the only celebrity to appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” wearing an outfit by a Lebanese designer this week.

Canadian model Winnie Harlow was spotted wearing a deep blue mini dress by Elie Saab when she visited the show over the weekend.

The model showed off a richly hued dress, complete with an asymmetrical ruffle, from the designers ready-to-wear Autumn/Winter 2019-20 collection. She paired the dress with matching over-the-knee boots.