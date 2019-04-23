You are here

﻿

Morocco arrests six Daesh-linked extremist suspects

The suspects, aged between 22 and 28, were "supporters" of Daesh and suspected of planning "terrorist acts", the central bureau of investigations said in a statement. (DR/File Photo)
Updated 23 April 2019
AFP
RABAT: Moroccan authorities said Tuesday they have arrested six suspected jihadists with links to Deash.
The suspects, aged between 22 and 28, were "supporters" of Daesh and suspected of planning "terrorist acts", the central bureau of investigations said in a statement.
They were arrested in the town of Sale near Rabat in a raid led by the bureau's anti-terrorism squad, during which electronic devices, bladed weapons and "extremist" manuscripts were found, it added.
Suspected extremist sympathisers are to go on trial in Sale next week for the murder of two Scandinavian women in Morocco's High Atlas mountains last December.
Morocco has been spared largescale extremist attacks since a 2011 bombing in Marrakesh's famed Jamaa El Fna Square that killed 17 people, mainly European tourists.
But each year authorities announce the dismantling of dozens of Daesh cells.

