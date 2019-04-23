Saudi charity delegation joins international C20 summit in Japan

TOKYO: A top-level delegation from Saudi charitable organization, the King Khalid Foundation (KKF), has attended the influential C20 summit in Japan.

The conference gathering in Tokyo of civil society organizations from throughout the world, is an engagement group of the G20 international leaders’ forum.

The Kingdom’s delegation met Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at his cabinet office and handed him a copy of the C20 policy pack and communique.

Headed by its acting CEO, the KKF party included deputy CEO, Dr. Natasha Matic, and co-directors of policy design and advocacy, Rahaf Al-Sanosi and Osamah Alhenaki.

The KKF delegates also participated at a discussion panel on the continuity of C20, sharing its plans for the upcoming Saudi presidency of G20 in 2020.

KKF serves as a troika member of the Japanese C20, a steering committee member, and participant in its working groups. It has previously taken part in C20 meetings in Hamburg and Buenos Aires during the German and Argentinian presidencies of G20 in 2017 and 2018.