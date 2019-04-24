Saudi deputy defense minister arrives in Russia for official visit

MOSCOW: A delegation led by Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Saudi deputy minister of defense, has arrived in Russia for an official visit, during which the members will take part in the eighth Moscow Conference on International Security and hold a number of meetings.
Prince Khalid was welcomed by Saudi Ambassador to Russia Dr. Raed Qurmali, military adviser Maj. Gen. Talal Al-Otaibi and Military Attache Gen. Mohammad Al-Mutairi, along with the deputy chief of staff of the Russian defense ministry and other civilian and military officials.
