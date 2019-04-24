You are here

  • Home
  • UN: Libya fighting reaches facility holding migrants
﻿

UN: Libya fighting reaches facility holding migrants

The fighting between Libyan National Army and other armed militant groups in Tripoli is near some migrant facilities. (AFP/File)
Updated 24 April 2019
AP
0

UN: Libya fighting reaches facility holding migrants

  • UN received reports from a detention center about breaches by armed actors
  • Numerous African migrants pass by Libya as they flee to Europe
Updated 24 April 2019
AP
0

BENGHAZI: The UN says the fighting in Libya’s capital has reached a detention center holding hundreds of detained migrants and refugees.
Stephane Dujarric, a spokesman for the UN secretary-general, said Tuesday that the UN aid agency has received reports that the Qasr Ben Ghashir detention center, holding some 890 refugees and migrants, was “breached by armed actors.” The facility is 20 kilometers south of central Tripoli.
The UN says some 3,600 refugees and migrants are held in facilities near the front lines of fighting between the self-styled Libyan National Army and other heavily-armed militias.
Libya became a major conduit for African migrants and refugees fleeing to Europe after the uprising that toppled and killed Muammar Qaddafi in 2011. Thousands have been detained by armed groups and smugglers.

Topics: Libya Tripoli UN

Related

0
Middle-East
Life must go on for Libyans despite war on their doorstep
0
Middle-East
Migrants in Libyan jail were reportedly seriously wounded in shooting -UN

Italy urges EU to ready plan for Libya refugee flight, work on joint initiative

Updated 7 min ago
Reuters
0

Italy urges EU to ready plan for Libya refugee flight, work on joint initiative

  • Moavero was speaking at joint news conference in Rome with Ghassan Salame
  • Moavero says situation in Libya required a lot of “time and support”
Updated 7 min ago
Reuters
0

ROME: Italy’s government has written to the European Union asking it to ready a plan of action to deal with a possible flight of refugees from the armed conflict in Libya, Italian Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero said on Wednesday.
Moavero was speaking at a joint news conference in Rome after talks with the UN envoy on Libya, Ghassan Salame.
He also said that the European Union was working on developing a Europe-wide initiative for the country, as the bloc fears the emergence of fresh terrorist activities.
Moavero said the situation in Libya required a lot of “time and support.”

Topics: Middle East Libya European Union UN envoy for Libya Ghassan Salame Italy

Related

0
Middle-East
UN: Libya fighting reaches facility holding migrants
0
Middle-East
Life must go on for Libyans despite war on their doorstep

Latest updates

Italy urges EU to ready plan for Libya refugee flight, work on joint initiative
0
France holds first ‘Armenia genocide’ remembrance day
0
Yemeni officials say 5,000 migrants detained in Aden
0
Heavy fighting flares up between Taliban, Daesh for Afghan territory
0
Sudan protest leaders threaten strike unless demands met
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.