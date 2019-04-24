You are here

Boeing abandons 2019 outlook after 737 MAX aircraft groundings

Boeing grounded its bestselling 737 MAX aircraft after being involved in two fatal accidents. (Getty Images/AFP)
Updated 24 April 2019
Reuters
Boeing abandons 2019 outlook after 737 MAX aircraft groundings

  • Boeing’s core earnings fell to $1.99 billion, or $3.16 per share
  • The planemaker said it faced $1 billion in increased costs in the first-quarter ended March 31
Updated 24 April 2019
Reuters
Boeing missed sharply-lowered Wall Street estimates for revenue and cashflow in the first quarter and suspended its 2019 outlook, as the world’s largest planemaker continued to suffer from the grounding of its 737 MAX jets.

The company said it faced $1 billion in increased costs in the first-quarter ended March 31, related to the 737 aircraft as it halted deliveries of the grounded planes to customers around the globe.

The company also said it was halting share buybacks.

The fallout of a second deadly crash within months in March has seen Boeing cut production of the jets to 42 aircraft per month, down from 52, and its operating cash flow in the first quarter was around $350 million lower than a year earlier.

Boeing is also spending on developing a fix for an anti-stall software known by the acronym MCAS, which has been a common link in the separate chains of events leading to the two crashes within a span of five months.

The company said it would be issuing a new forecast in the future when it has more clarity around the issues surrounding the 737 MAX.

First-quarter operating cash flow declined to $2.79 billion, from $3.14 billion, missing the Wall Street’s average estimate of $2.82 billion.

Revenue fell 2 percent to $22.92 billion, below analysts’ average estimate of $22.98 billion.

Excluding certain items, Boeing said its core earnings fell to $3.16 per share, in the quarter from $3.64 per share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected Boeing to earn $3.16 per share.

Topics: aviation Boeing 737 MAX

First IT-related company starts trading in Saudi bourse

Updated 24 April 2019
Arab News
First IT-related company starts trading in Saudi bourse

Updated 24 April 2019
Arab News
DUBAI: Shares of Al-Moammar Information Systems Company started trading at the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) on Wednesday, the first IT-related entity in the bourse’s roster of 201 listed companies.

Al-Moammar Information Systems Company has been assigned a trading symbol of 7200. The trading symbol is used by investors and traders to transact orders.

Shares were up 3.2 percent to 48.2 riyals in late trade, with 1,038,877 counters changing hands.

The company held a five-day public offering last March and opened for subscription 4.8 million ordinary shares, at an offer price of 45 Saudi riyals per share, representing 30 percent of its paid-up capital.

Saudi Fransi Capital was assigned as financial advisor, lead manager, bookrunner and underwriter of the offering, while Riyad Bank, Saudi British Bank and Banque Saudi Fransi were tasked as receiving agents.

Topics: Markets equities Saudi Arabia Al Moammar Information Systems Company Tadawul

