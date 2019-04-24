You are here

  • Home
  • US won’t send officials to China’s Belt and Road Forum
﻿

US won’t send officials to China’s Belt and Road Forum

Washington has dismissed Beijing’s global infrastructure initiative as a ‘vanity project.’ (AFP)
Updated 20 sec ago
AFP
0

US won’t send officials to China’s Belt and Road Forum

  • Leaders from 37 countries and officials from dozens more are expected to attend the Belt and Road Forum from Thursday to Saturday
  • Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told journalists at a briefing last week that US diplomats, state government representatives and members of the business community would be attending the forum
Updated 20 sec ago
AFP
0

BEIJING: Washington will not send officials to a Beijing summit on Chinese President Xi Jinping’s signature global infrastructure project, the US embassy said Wednesday amid a raft of disputes between the two powers.
Leaders from 37 countries and officials from dozens more are expected to attend the Belt and Road Forum from Thursday to Saturday, but Washington has dismissed the initiative as a “vanity project.”
“The United States has no plans to send officials from Washington to the Belt and Road Forum,” a US embassy spokesperson told AFP in an email.
“We call upon all countries to ensure that their economic diplomacy initiatives adhere to internationally-accepted norms and standards, promote sustainable, inclusive development, and advance good governance and strong economic institutions,” the spokesperson said.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told journalists at a briefing last week that American diplomats, state government representatives and members of the business community will be attending the forum.
At the first Belt and Road summit in 2017, the US was represented by White House adviser Matt Pottinger.
Since then, more countries have signed up to Belt and Road, most notably Italy, which became the first G7 nation to join the global scheme that aims to link Asia to Europe and Africa through massive investments in maritime, road and rail projects.

Topics: Xi Jinping China Belt and Road Forum

Related

0
Business & Economy
China wins Belt and Road fans but criticism persists
0
Business & Economy
In nod to debt concerns, China Belt and Road summit to urge sustainable financing

Boeing abandons 2019 outlook after 737 MAX aircraft groundings

Updated 24 April 2019
Reuters
0

Boeing abandons 2019 outlook after 737 MAX aircraft groundings

  • Boeing’s core earnings fell to $1.99 billion, or $3.16 per share
  • The planemaker said it faced $1 billion in increased costs in the first-quarter ended March 31
Updated 24 April 2019
Reuters
0

Boeing missed sharply-lowered Wall Street estimates for revenue and cashflow in the first quarter and suspended its 2019 outlook, as the world’s largest planemaker continued to suffer from the grounding of its 737 MAX jets.

The company said it faced $1 billion in increased costs in the first-quarter ended March 31, related to the 737 aircraft as it halted deliveries of the grounded planes to customers around the globe.

The company also said it was halting share buybacks.

The fallout of a second deadly crash within months in March has seen Boeing cut production of the jets to 42 aircraft per month, down from 52, and its operating cash flow in the first quarter was around $350 million lower than a year earlier.

Boeing is also spending on developing a fix for an anti-stall software known by the acronym MCAS, which has been a common link in the separate chains of events leading to the two crashes within a span of five months.

The company said it would be issuing a new forecast in the future when it has more clarity around the issues surrounding the 737 MAX.

First-quarter operating cash flow declined to $2.79 billion, from $3.14 billion, missing the Wall Street’s average estimate of $2.82 billion.

Revenue fell 2 percent to $22.92 billion, below analysts’ average estimate of $22.98 billion.

Excluding certain items, Boeing said its core earnings fell to $3.16 per share, in the quarter from $3.64 per share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected Boeing to earn $3.16 per share.

Topics: aviation Boeing 737 MAX

Related

0
Business & Economy
Boeing cutting production rate of troubled 737 Max jet
0
World
Boeing defends ‘fundamental safety’ of 737 MAX after crash report

Latest updates

US won’t send officials to China’s Belt and Road Forum
0
Daesh link to Sri Lanka attacks raises fears of South Asia terror ‘recruits’
0
Sri Lankan police hold alleged trainer of suicide bombers
0
US targets two individuals, three entities in Hezbollah-related sanctions program
0
Scotland will prepare for a second independence vote regardless of UK: FM Nicola Sturgeon
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.