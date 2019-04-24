You are here

﻿

Dutch consulate in Jeddah celebrates National Day

1 / 2
The Dutch consulate in Jeddah organized a dinner reception at the Crowne Plaza Hotel on Tuesday to celebrate the Netherlands’ National Day. (Ruba Obaid) 
2 / 2
The Dutch consulate in Jeddah organized a dinner reception at the Crowne Plaza Hotel on Tuesday to celebrate the Netherlands’ National Day. (Ruba Obaid) 
Updated 8 sec ago
Ruba Obaid
0

Dutch consulate in Jeddah celebrates National Day

  • The Dutch National Day is known as King’s Day since it commemorates the birthday of King William Alexander on April 27
  • Nashwa Taher is the first Saudi woman to be appointed honorary consul of the Netherlands in Jeddah
Updated 8 sec ago
Ruba Obaid
0

JEDDAH: Diplomats from various countries gathered in Jeddah on Tuesday to celebrate the Netherlands’ National Day.

The celebration, organized by the Dutch consulate in Jeddah, began with a speech from the honorary consul, Nashwa Taher, who welcomed the guests and thanked them for attending.  

She highlighted the most important potential opportunities for experience and knowledge exchange between the Netherlands and other countries. 

“Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands enjoy long-term good relations, We thank God for that. Our role at the consulate in Jeddah is to develop business relations as much as possible,” Taher told Arab News. 

Dutch Ambassador Joost Reintjes delivered his speech in Arabic after greeting the guests in his native tongue.

“Both kingdoms have benefited from strong historical ties over the years,” he said, highlighting “success stories and cooperation between the two countries” in various sectors. “We hope to strengthen these relations in the future.”

Bilateral relations can be traced as far back as the 17th century, but they were formalized with the opening of a Dutch consulate in Jeddah in 1869. The consulate was upgraded to an embassy, which moved to Riyadh in 1985.  

Both countries’ national anthems were played after the speeches, then guests enjoyed a buffet dinner. 

The National Day is known as King’s Day since it commemorates the birthday of King William Alexander on April 27.

The Dutch Embassy organizes trade missions and events, and helps businesspeople and companies interested in doing business with the Netherlands, which is among top 10 trading partners and investors in Saudi Arabia. 

 

Topics: The Netherlands

Related

0
Sport
Spain considers playing Super Cup in Saudi Arabia

Iranian regime continues to feed sectarianism: Saudi deputy defense minister

Updated 24 April 2019
Arab News
0

Iranian regime continues to feed sectarianism: Saudi deputy defense minister

  • “We have to choose between the chaos that Iran spreads and stability, security and development,” he said
  • Delegation led by Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz in Russia for an official visit
Updated 24 April 2019
Arab News
0

MOSCOW: Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman said the Iranian regime continues to feed sectarianism and disrespect international laws at the eighth Moscow Conference on International Security on Wednesday.

“We have to choose between the chaos that Iran spreads and stability, security and development,” he said adding that “Iran is spreading chaos in the region through destruction and bloodshed, and by supporting the militias of Hezbollah and Houthis.”

“Houthi militias continue to violate the resolutions of the Security Council and the Stockholm Agreement, ignored UN resolution 2216 and the Gulf initiative…our goal is to achieve stability for Yemeni citizens under a legitimate government,” he said.

Prince Khalid reiterated that peace and security were top priorities for Saudi Arabia, and that the Kingdom was working together with other countries to achieve that aim.

"Today's participation in this conference is part of the continuation of its efforts in combating terrorism for the safety of all people and nations," he tweeted.

The deputy defense minister also said that the Kingdom is witnessing today an unprecedented transformation and development to achieve the vision 2030.

A delegation led by Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Saudi deputy minister of defense, are in Russia for an official visit, during which the members took part in the eighth Moscow Conference on International Security and hold a number of meetings.

Prince Khalid was welcomed by Saudi Ambassador to Russia Dr. Raed Qurmali, military adviser Maj. Gen. Talal Al-Otaibi and Military Attache Gen. Mohammad Al-Mutairi, along with the deputy chief of staff of the Russian defense ministry and other civilian and military officials.

Topics: Prince Khalid bin Salman Moscow Russia mcis

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
Prince Khalid, Pompeo hold talks in Washington
0
Saudi Arabia
Prince Khalid bin Salman meets Defense Ministry officials

Latest updates

Confident Al-Falih holds out hope for early Aramco IPO
0
Spain considers playing Super Cup in Saudi Arabia
0
Lillard, Blazers send Thunder packing
0
More than 60 dead in South Africa flooding after heavy rains
0
Kosovan women returned from Syria face house arrest
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.