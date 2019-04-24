You are here

Saudi Arabia plans to create 561,000 jobs under new digital employment initiative

From left to right, Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Commerce and Investment Dr. Majid Al-Qassabi, and Minister of Telecommunication and IT Abdullah bin Amer Al-Sawaha, during the launch of the Qiwa platform. (Social media image)
  • Qiwa program aims to achieve the Vision 2030 goal of reducing unemployment rate to 7 percent
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has revealed ambitious plans to create more than 561,000 private-sector jobs by 2023 as part of a new digital era for the Kingdom’s labor market.

Minister of Labor and Social Development Ahmad Al-Rajhi made the announcement at the launch of the Qiwa online platform, which aims to combine all the country’s employment services under one electronic roof.

Through digitalization, the Ministry of Labor and Social Development hopes to not only boost job opportunities for Saudi men and women, but also improve workplace efficiency and productivity, and attract international investment.

Al-Rajhi said: “The ministry has entered into partnerships and agreements to settle more than 561,000 job opportunities in the private sector until 2023,” and the minister added that 45,000 Saudis had entered the labor market in the last three months.

The new labor force platform will consolidate employment-related e-services already offered to job seekers, employees and employers and plans are in the pipeline to plug a further 71 services into the system.

The Qiwa program aims to provide Saudi government officials with a data mine of statistical information to tackle business challenges facing employers and employees, help create new job opportunities, and achieve the Vision 2030 goal of reducing the country’s unemployment rate to 7 percent. Another key objective is to strategically enhance the Kingdom’s business environment to make it more attractive to local and international investors.

A ministry statement issued to Arab News, said: “The Qiwa platform will have an impact on motivating investors. It will also re-engineer policies and procedures for all services provided to individuals and enterprises on a strong platform that will make a quantum leap in the business world and turn the Saudi market into an attractive market for opportunities and potential for competencies.

“The services are provided in both Arabic and English in order to enable foreign investors to benefit from the services of a strong platform,” the statement added.

The e-services include programs to encourage Saudis to access jobs in their locality by improving the workplace environment and making it more appealing to men and women.

The Kingdom’s public sector is quickly adapting to international standards and labor market demands by digitalizing services, while the ministry is using the latest business management methods to help public organizations increase the competency and productivity of workers while creating a competitive labor market that can partner with the private sector.

Dutch consulate in Jeddah celebrates National Day

Ruba Obaid
  • The Dutch National Day is known as King’s Day since it commemorates the birthday of King William Alexander on April 27
  • Nashwa Taher is the first Saudi woman to be appointed honorary consul of the Netherlands in Jeddah
Ruba Obaid
JEDDAH: Diplomats from various countries gathered in Jeddah on Tuesday to celebrate the Netherlands’ National Day.

The celebration, organized by the Dutch consulate in Jeddah, began with a speech from the honorary consul, Nashwa Taher, who welcomed the guests and thanked them for attending.  

She highlighted the most important potential opportunities for experience and knowledge exchange between the Netherlands and other countries. 

“Saudi Arabia and the Netherlands enjoy long-term good relations, We thank God for that. Our role at the consulate in Jeddah is to develop business relations as much as possible,” Taher told Arab News. 

Dutch Ambassador Joost Reintjes delivered his speech in Arabic after greeting the guests in his native tongue.

“Both kingdoms have benefited from strong historical ties over the years,” he said, highlighting “success stories and cooperation between the two countries” in various sectors. “We hope to strengthen these relations in the future.”

Bilateral relations can be traced as far back as the 17th century, but they were formalized with the opening of a Dutch consulate in Jeddah in 1869. The consulate was upgraded to an embassy, which moved to Riyadh in 1985.  

Both countries’ national anthems were played after the speeches, then guests enjoyed a buffet dinner. 

The National Day is known as King’s Day since it commemorates the birthday of King William Alexander on April 27.

The Dutch Embassy organizes trade missions and events, and helps businesspeople and companies interested in doing business with the Netherlands, which is among top 10 trading partners and investors in Saudi Arabia. 

 

