Nokia reports surprise first-quarter loss

﻿

The networks industry — dominated by Nokia, Ericsson and Huawei — has been battered by years of slowing demand since 4G network sales peaked in the middle of the decade. (Reuters)
Updated 25 April 2019
Reuters
HELSINKI: Finnish telecom network equipment maker Nokia reported a surprise quarterly loss on Thursday, citing hard competition in its core networks business.
“The slow start to 2019 and expected weak overall first half puts significant pressure on execution in the second half,” the company said in a statement.
Having signaled back in January “a particularly weak Q1,” Nokia reported a fall to an operating loss (non-IFRS) of €59 million ($66 million) from a profit of €239 million in the first quarter a year ago.
That compared with analysts’ profit expectations ranging from €175 million to €457 million in a Reuters poll.
Nokia repeated its January forecasts for “flattish” market in 2019, and for its 2019 earnings per share of €0.25-€0.29, and 2020 EPS of €0.37-€0.42.
The networks industry — dominated by Nokia, Sweden’s Ericsson and China’s Huawei — has been battered by years of slowing demand since 4G network sales peaked in the middle of the decade.
It is now readying for a new cycle of network upgrades as operators have started to invest in 5G equipment.
Last week rival Ericsson posted January-March quarter profit that swept past forecasts due to strong growth in North America and cost cuts, spurring the Swedish firm to lift its outlook for the global telecom networks market.
Some analysts say Nokia and Ericsson might benefit from challenges faced by Huawei after Washington alleged its equipment could be used by Beijing for spying, but Nokia warned the competition could be harsh.
“Competitive intensity could increase in some accounts as some competitors seek to take share in the early phases of 5G,” Nokia said.

Iraq has enough oil capacity to meet customer needs: oil minister

Updated 25 April 2019
Reuters
Iraq has enough oil capacity to meet customer needs: oil minister

  • Thamer Ghadhban also says there are no acute oil shortages for the time being
  • but Iraq would continue to monitor the market to assess the need for additional supply
Updated 25 April 2019
Reuters
BAGHDAD: Iraq’s oil minister said on Thursday his country had the capacity to increase its oil production to 6 million barrels per day (bpd) if needed, but it was committed to OPEC-led output cuts and would not take unilateral action to boost supply.
Thamer Ghadhban also said there were no acute oil shortages for the time being, but Iraq would continue to monitor the market to assess the need for additional barrels at the next OPEC meeting.
On Monday, the United States decided not to renew exemptions from sanctions against Iran granted last year to buyers of Iranian oil, taking a tougher line than expected and triggering a rally in oil prices on fears of oil supply shortages.

