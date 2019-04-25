You are here

  • Home
  • UK regulator blocks Sainsbury’s $9.4bn Asda takeover
﻿

UK regulator blocks Sainsbury’s $9.4bn Asda takeover

Sainsbury’s, Walmart and Asda said they had mutually agreed to terminate the $9.4 billion merger transaction. (Reuters)
Updated 25 April 2019
Reuters
0

UK regulator blocks Sainsbury’s $9.4bn Asda takeover

  • Sainsbury’s, Walmart and Asda said they had mutually agreed to terminate the transaction
  • Britain’s competition regulator found that UK shoppers and motorists would be worse off if Sainsbury’s and Asda merged
Updated 25 April 2019
Reuters
0

LONDON: Britain’s competition regulator has blocked Sainsbury’s proposed $9.4 billion (£7.3 billion) takeover of Walmart owned Asda — a huge blow to the supermarket groups who wanted to combine to overtake market leader Tesco.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Thursday that the deal would lead to increased prices in stores, online and at many petrol stations across the UK.
Sainsbury’s, Walmart and Asda said they had mutually agreed to terminate the transaction.
Sainsbury’s and Asda agreed the deal in April last year. As well as overtaking market leader Tesco, it also would have given Walmart a way to exit Britain, one of the weakest performers in its global portfolio.
However, in its final report the CMA found that UK shoppers and motorists would be worse off if Sainsbury’s and Asda merged.
It concluded that the deal would result in a substantial lessening of competition at both a national and local level.
It said this would mean shoppers right across the UK would be affected, not just in the areas where Sainsbury’s and Asda stores overlapped.
“We have concluded that there is no effective way of addressing our concerns, other than to block the merger,” said Stuart McIntosh, chair of the CMA inquiry group.

Topics: retail Asda Walmart Sainsbury’s Britain UK merger

Related

0
Business & Economy
Sainsbury’s puts sales growth slowdown down to price cuts
0
Business & Economy
Sainsbury’s quarterly sales growth slows on weak consumer spending, tighter competition

High-level Russian delegation in Iraq to discuss trade ties

Updated 9 min 45 sec ago
0

High-level Russian delegation in Iraq to discuss trade ties

  • The two sides discussed trade in agriculture and industry
  • Iraq is reliant on imports to feed its population, and imports a significant portion of food items from Iran
Updated 9 min 45 sec ago
0

BAGHDAD: A high-level Russian delegation is visiting Iraq to discuss trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.
The delegation, headed by Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov, met with Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohammed Alhakim on Thursday.
Borisov said the two sides discussed trade in agriculture and industry and said his country is seeking to increase food exports to Iraq.
Iraq is reliant on imports to feed its population, and imports a significant portion of food items from Iran.
The Russian delegation is expected to meet Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi later in the day.

Topics: Russia Iraq

Related

0
Business & Economy
Iraq has enough oil capacity to meet customer needs: oil minister
0
Middle-East
Thousands of Iraqi families bear the burden of Daesh legacy

Latest updates

High-level Russian delegation in Iraq to discuss trade ties
0
US-led 2017 blitz on Syria’s Raqqa killed 1,600 civilians
0
Saudi Aramco CEO says will not issue more bonds this year
0
Disney’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’ smashes China opening day record
0
Former US VP Biden announces 2020 run for White House
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.