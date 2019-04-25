You are here

Taliban ambush police convoy, kill 9: Afghan official

Near-daily Taliban attacks on Afghan security forces have been relentless in recent months. (AFP)
KABUL, Afghanistan: An Afghan official says the Taliban ambushed a security convoy, killing nine policemen in western Farah province.
Abdul Samad Salehi, a provincial councilman, says the convoy was heading to defuse a roadside bomb on Wednesday afternoon when the ambush happened in Anardara district.
Saleh says that shortly after the attack on the convoy, other Taliban insurgents targeted and briefly overran the district police headquarters. After a few hours of clashes, reinforcements arrived and wrested back control of the headquarters.
The insurgents did not immediately comment on the Farah attacks. The Taliban have been active in the area and have launched large-scale attacks against Afghan security forces in Farah.
The Taliban stage-near daily attacks even as they hold talks with a US envoy tasked on a peaceful resolution to the war.

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron is set to unveil long-awaited plans to quell five months of yellow vest protests that have damaged his presidency.
Macron will make a speech Thursday at the Elysee presidential palace based on three months of national debate aimed at addressing the protesters’ concerns through town hall meetings and collecting complaints online.
He is expected to respond to concerns over sinking purchasing power with tax cuts for lower-income households and measures to boost pensions and help single parents. He may also make it easier for ordinary people to initiate local referendums.
The protesters see the centrist Macron as favoring the rich and want more income equality.
Macron initially planned to make his announcements last week, but postponed them when the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral broke out.

