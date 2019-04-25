You are here

  • Home
  • Tripoli neighborhoods ‘turning into battlefields’: Red Cross
﻿

Tripoli neighborhoods ‘turning into battlefields’: Red Cross

The clashes have been going on for three weeks. (File/AFP)
Updated 23 sec ago
Reuters
0

Tripoli neighborhoods ‘turning into battlefields’: Red Cross

  • Hospitals are struggling from chronic shortages of medical supplies
  • There have also been power outages and weakened water pumping stations
Updated 23 sec ago
Reuters
0

GENEVA/TRIPOLI: The humanitarian situation has greatly deteriorated around the Libyan capital Tripoli, where “densely populated residential areas are gradually turning into battlefields,” the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Thursday.
Hospitals are struggling with chronic shortages of medical supplies amid power outages and weakened water pumping stations, the aid agency said in a statement after three weeks of clashes.
“It is crucial that hospitals, medical facilities, health staff and vehicles transporting the wounded are allowed to carry out their activities safely,” it said.
The World Health Organization said on Twitter that 278 people have been killed in the last three weeks, while 1,332 others have been wounded.
The Libyan National Army, which is allied to a rival government in eastern Libya, has mounted an offensive on Tripoli but has so far failed to breach the city’s southern defenses.
Southern suburbs and nearby villages have been heavily fought over and shelled, with territory regularly changing hands.

Topics: Libya

Related

0
Middle-East
UN: Libya fighting reaches facility holding migrants
0
Middle-East
Life must go on for Libyans despite war on their doorstep

US-led 2017 blitz on Syria’s Raqqa killed 1,600 civilians

Updated 11 min 34 sec ago
AFP
0

US-led 2017 blitz on Syria’s Raqqa killed 1,600 civilians

  • The unprecedented investigation was led by Amnesty International and the Airwars monitoring group
  • It urged top coalition members to show more transparency and accountability
Updated 11 min 34 sec ago
AFP
0

BEIRUT: Intensive US-led coalition bombardment on the Syrian city of Raqqa killed more than 1,600 civilians over four months in 2017, according to a report released on Thursday.
The unprecedented investigation, led by Amnesty International and the Airwars monitoring group, urged top coalition members to show more transparency and accountability.
“Many of the air bombardments were inaccurate and tens of thousands of artillery strikes were indiscriminate,” said Donatella Rovera, crisis response adviser at Amnesty.

Topics: Syria

Related

0
Saudi Arabia
KSRelief signs agreements for relief to Lebanese, Syrians and Palestinians
0
Middle-East
Kosovan women returned from Syria face house arrest

Latest updates

High-level Russian delegation in Iraq to discuss trade ties
0
US-led 2017 blitz on Syria’s Raqqa killed 1,600 civilians
0
Saudi Aramco CEO says will not issue more bonds this year
0
Disney’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’ smashes China opening day record
0
Former US VP Biden announces 2020 run for White House
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.