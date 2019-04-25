You are here

  • Home
  • Iraq has enough oil capacity to meet customer needs: oil minister
﻿

Iraq has enough oil capacity to meet customer needs: oil minister

Iraqi oil minister Thamer Ghadhban, left, and International Energy Agency chief Fatih Birol speak during a joint news conference in Baghdad on April 25, 2019. (Reuters)
Updated 25 April 2019
Reuters
0

Iraq has enough oil capacity to meet customer needs: oil minister

  • Thamer Ghadhban also says there are no acute oil shortages for the time being
  • but Iraq would continue to monitor the market to assess the need for additional supply
Updated 25 April 2019
Reuters
0

BAGHDAD: Iraq’s oil minister said on Thursday his country had the capacity to increase its oil production to 6 million barrels per day (bpd) if needed, but it was committed to OPEC-led output cuts and would not take unilateral action to boost supply.
Thamer Ghadhban also said there were no acute oil shortages for the time being, but Iraq would continue to monitor the market to assess the need for additional barrels at the next OPEC meeting.
On Monday, the United States decided not to renew exemptions from sanctions against Iran granted last year to buyers of Iranian oil, taking a tougher line than expected and triggering a rally in oil prices on fears of oil supply shortages.

Topics: Oil energy Markets Iraq

Related

0
Middle-East
Iraq’s Oil Minister reshuffles upstream, gas posts in ministry
0
Business & Economy
Iraq oil minister says crude price ‘fair,’ aims to hike output capacity

Non-Saudi Gulf companies get ready to joint list on Tadawul

Updated 2 min 7 sec ago
Frank Kane
0

Non-Saudi Gulf companies get ready to joint list on Tadawul

  • Two companies, from UAE and Bahrain, about to submit documentation, bourse CEO tells Arab News
  • Joint listings for other Gulf stocks would be an important step in Tadawul’s ambition to be the dominant stock market in the region
Updated 2 min 7 sec ago
Frank Kane
0

RIYADH: Tadawul, the Saudi Arabian stock exchange, is on the verge of announcing the first ever joint-listings of companies from other Gulf countries in a move that further illustrates the growing regional power of the market.
Khalid Al-Hussan, the exchange’s chief executive, told Arab News on the sidelines of the Financial Sector Conference in Riyadh that two companies — one from the UAE and one from Bahrain — are about to submit the necessary documentation to enable their listing in Riyadh. He declined to identify them.
“Two companies are in advanced discussions and are about to submit their files,” he said. The final decision on their listing rests with the regulator Capital Markets Authority, but Al-Hussan has made no secret of his desire to get non-Saudi companies from the Gulf Cooperation Council listed on the Riyadh market.
“We are an important regional platform and we can complement secure access to capital and the liquidity they lack in their home markets,” Al-Hussan said, adding that Tadawul was speaking to several other corporates in the region to gauge their interest.
Joint listings for other Gulf stocks would be an important step in Tadawul’s ambition to be the dominant stock market in the region. Al-Hussan is also planning Gulf-wide initiatives in other areas of securities trading, like settlement and clearing.
“Tadawul can play an important role in post-trade business, because of its size and liquidity. Running a clearing house is very expensive,” he said. Tadawul is already in talks with the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and Bahrain Bourse about the possibility of them using Tadawul for clearance and settlement activities. “They are assessing whether Saudi infrastructure is right for them,” Al-Hussan said. There have been no talks yet with Dubai.
News of Tadawul’s growing regional ambitions comes as the Riyadh market continues to reap benefit from the ongoing upgrades to emerging markets status and inclusion in the main indices.
The next tranche of Saudi stocks get included in the FTSE-Russell index next week, while the first tranche under the MSCI upgrade takes place at the end of next month.
“We’re up 18 percent since the beginning of the year, and I don’t think you’ll find many emerging markets performing better than that,” Al-Hussan said of the Tadawul index’s performance.
He said that an influx of foreign investors was a very important reason for the strength of Saudi markets. “It is not just my feeling, it is the facts. Foreign investment is positive every day. Cash inflows are positive and increasing each week,” Al-Hussan said.
The market is also finessing preparations for the introduction of derivatives trading, which is likely to happen in the second half of the year. Al-Hussan said that all the necessary regulations were in place to allow trading in derivatives — securities based on future values of stocks — and that it was awaiting final regulatory approval.
“We are still waiting on the readiness of market traders to actually trade derivatives, and on the readiness of local investors for them. They have to be well informed,” he said.
The Nasdaq Dubai exchange in the UAE already has a platform for derivatives trading in Saudi equities, but Al-Hussan said: “It is very hard for a regional exchange to compete with the domestic one, especially if it does not have much liquidity.”
In the course of the Financial Sector Conference, tech firm Al Moammar Information Systems Company began trading on Tadawul, and marketing is well underway for the forthcoming initial public offering of Arabian Centers by the Fawaz Alhokair Group.
Tadawul also announced a number of “enhancements” to the fee structure of the bond markets, including reducing commissions and waving others, to enhance the competitiveness of debt instruments on the exchange.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia Tadawul Middle East Gulf

Related

0
Business & Economy
Tadawul reveals raft of reforms as it prepares for cross listings
Special 0
Business & Economy
Tadawul earnings surge in ‘pivotal year’ for Saudi stock market

Latest updates

Non-Saudi Gulf companies get ready to joint list on Tadawul
0
Anti-Muslim sentiment emerges after Sri Lanka attacks
0
Mo Farah bust up with Gebrselassie escalates over assault claim
0
Sudan holds ‘million-strong’ protest march
0
Gruelling Dakar Rally route through Saudi Arabia’s ‘captivating’ deserts revealed by Sports Authority
0

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2019 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.