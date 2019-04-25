Saudi Aramco CEO says will not issue more bonds this year

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said on Thursday that there will be no more Aramco bonds issued this year.

Nasser said on Thursday that the oil firm was in discussions with lots of partners around the world regarding potential joint ventures or partnerships in international gas.

Speaking in Riyadh, Nasser said a decision to list an Aramco IPO is up to the Saudi government and will be done after its acquisition of a majority stake in Saudi petrochemical maker SABIC is closed.

More to follow...