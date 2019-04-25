You are here

Saudi Aramco CEO says will not issue more bonds this year

Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said on Thursday at the Financial Sector Conference in Riyadh that there will be no more Aramco bonds issued this year. (Screenshot/FSC YouTube)
Arab News
Saudi Aramco CEO says will not issue more bonds this year

  • Nasser said a decision to list an Aramco IPO is up to the Saudi government
  • Oil firm was in discussions with lots of partners around the world regarding gas
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said on Thursday that there will be no more Aramco bonds issued this year. 

Nasser said on Thursday that the oil firm was in discussions with lots of partners around the world regarding potential joint ventures or partnerships in international gas.

Speaking in Riyadh, Nasser said a decision to list an Aramco IPO is up to the Saudi government and will be done after its acquisition of a majority stake in Saudi petrochemical maker SABIC is closed.

More to follow...

Topics: business economy Saudi Aramco

High-level Russian delegation in Iraq to discuss trade ties

High-level Russian delegation in Iraq to discuss trade ties

  • The two sides discussed trade in agriculture and industry
  • Iraq is reliant on imports to feed its population, and imports a significant portion of food items from Iran
BAGHDAD: A high-level Russian delegation is visiting Iraq to discuss trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.
The delegation, headed by Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov, met with Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohammed Alhakim on Thursday.
Borisov said the two sides discussed trade in agriculture and industry and said his country is seeking to increase food exports to Iraq.
Iraq is reliant on imports to feed its population, and imports a significant portion of food items from Iran.
The Russian delegation is expected to meet Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi later in the day.

Topics: Russia Iraq

