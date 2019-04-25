US-led 2017 blitz on Syria’s Raqqa killed 1,600 civilians

BEIRUT: Intensive US-led coalition bombardment on the Syrian city of Raqqa killed more than 1,600 civilians over four months in 2017, according to a report released on Thursday.
The unprecedented investigation, led by Amnesty International and the Airwars monitoring group, urged top coalition members to show more transparency and accountability.
“Many of the air bombardments were inaccurate and tens of thousands of artillery strikes were indiscriminate,” said Donatella Rovera, crisis response adviser at Amnesty.
